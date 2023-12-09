India announces 22-member squad for 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023; Savita to lead

Hockey India has announced a star-studded 22-member women’s hockey squad for the upcoming 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023. Ireland, Germany, Spain, and Belgium will participate in the tournament alongside India.

The upcoming 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 will be held from December 15 to 22 in Valencia, Spain.

The tournament will be an ideal platform for the Indian team to prepare for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, scheduled to be held in Ranchi from January 13, 2024.

The winner of the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Awards in 2021 and 2022, Savita will continue to lead this Indian team. Vandana Katariya will act as Savita's deputy.

“We are going with a well-balanced, strong team. The tournament gives the players an ideal platform to build on the recent performances and keep themselves in the right frame of mind heading into the Olympic qualifiers”, chief coach Janneke Schopman told reporters.

“The matches against the top European teams will also help us identify areas that need improvement ahead of the tournament, and we are looking forward to making the most out of the opportunity,” she added.

Along with Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam makes it into the squad as the second goalkeeper. The likes of Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, and Baljeet Kaur make up a strong midfield department.

The forward line consists of the likes of Jyoti Chhatri, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), Beauty Dundung, and Sharmila Devi.

Indian squad for 5 Nations Tournament:

Goalkeepers: Savita (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Gurjit Kaur, and Akshata Abaso Dhekale.

Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, and Baljeet Kaur.

Forwards: Jyoti Chhatri, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (vc), Beauty Dundung, and Sharmila Devi.

India’s women’s team to compete against Germany, New Zealand, USA and Italy for Olympic qualifiers

Following the 5 Nations tournament Valencia 2023, India’s women’s hockey team will be participating in the all-important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Ranchi.

They will be facing the likes of Germany, New Zealand, Japan, and the USA in a bid to secure a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. India lost out on an automatic qualification spot following their semi-final defeat in the recent Asian Games in Hangzhou.

As many as eight teams will be pitted against each other in the qualifiers with three Olympic berths up for grabs. The teams are divided into two groups, with India placed in group B, alongside the likes of New Zealand, the USA, and Italy.