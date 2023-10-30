India beat New Zealand 6-2 in final group stage encounter; book a berth in Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 semi-final

India's junior hockey team has qualified for the semifinals of the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 with a dominating win over New Zealand on Monday, October 30.

India came to this game after defeating Malaysia 3-1 in their previous game. They produced an even better performance against New Zealand as they registered a one-sided 6-2 victory. With this win, India have also sealed their spot in the semifinals.

The Indians went on attack right from the outset and they scored the first goal in the second minute as Amandeep Lakra converted a penalty corner. Amandeep was on fire as he converted another penalty corner in style in the seventh minute to double India's lead.

The Indian side was relentless and didn't allow New Zealand any space to breathe. Arun Sahani scored a brilliant field goal in the 12th minute to take the score to 3-0.

Aldred Luke opened New Zealand's account in the 29th minute after converting a penalty corner. However, Amandeep Lakra soon hit back to complete his hattrick with another very well-taken penalty corner in the 35th minute.

Arun Sahani also scored a brace in India's dominating victory

New Zealand did try to come back into the game but Poovanna Chandura Boby killed all of their hopes by converting another penalty corner in the 52nd minute.

Arun Sahani also capped off another fine day at the office with a brace as he converted another penalty corner one minute later to take the scoreline to 6-1.

Aldred Luke scored another goal in the 60th minute for New Zealand but it was a little too late for them. In the end, India completed a dominating 6-2 win to secure their berth in the semifinals.

The Indians will now wait for the results of the remaining fixtures in the group stage to find their opponent in the last four.