India begin Women's Hockey Pro League campaign in style, beat England 3-2 in Bhubaneswar

India began their 2024-25 FIH Women's Hockey Pro League campaign in style with a well-earned 3-2 win against England at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday (February 15).

Vaishnavi Phalke's goal off a penalty corner gave India the lead before Darcy Bourne levelled things up from open play. Deepika's powerful drag-flick helped India go into half-time with a 2-1 lead.

Navneet Kaur scored the winner with a scorcher of a goal just after a late equalizer from Fiona Crackles in the final quarter of a fast and exciting Women's Hockey Pro League encounter.

Both teams hit the ground running but neither side was able to threaten in the vicinity of the goal until the 5th minute when Savita Punia was called into action to thwart Sophie Hamilton.

The Indians earned a penalty corner immediately after. The drag flick struck Tessa Howard fractionally above knee level before taking a deflection. Vaishnavi Phalke struck the rebound into the back of the net before the video umpire ruled that the ball was not dangerous, allowing the hosts to take the lead in the sixth minute.

A stolen ball at the edge of the circle allowed England to draw level, with Darcy Bourne beating Savita Punia from close range in the 12th minute.

A lighting first-time shot taken by Tessa Howard was padded away by Savita in the 14th minute. Elena Rayer kept the Indian defense on their toes in the second quarter, forcing Savita to pull off a scrambling save in the 22nd minute.

The Indians were awarded a second penalty corner in the 25th minute. A thundering drag-flick allowed Deepika to help India retain the lead on her 50th international appearance.

Savita was on hand to stop Elena Rayer for a second time in the 37th minute before the home side won themselves their third penalty corner. Deepika's drag flick was off target by a whisker.

Harendra Singh's team began the final quarter on an aggressive note but it was Elena Rayer who manufactured a penalty corner for England in the 49th minute. Grace Balsdon's drag flick sailed over the crossbar.

Balsdon went low when England won another corner seconds later but the drag flick was well defended.

Vaishnavi foiled an attempt from Lily Walker who attempted to take a shot from the edge of the circle in the 56th minute. The pressure paid off, with Fiona Crackles managing to equalize in the 58th minute.

A snap shot taken by Navneet Kaur from the edge of the circle beat Miriam Pritchard, who had just returned to the pitch following England's second goal after having been taken off a minute before.

Chinese women lead Women's Hockey Pro League table standings

Chine lead the points table in the Women's Hockey Pro League. - Source: Getty

The Chinese side, who stunned the world by clinching silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics, are continuing their impressive run in the Women's Hockey Pro League as well.

Alysson Annan's team have played eight games thus far having lost just one match with four wins and three draws. China lead the points table with 16 points having played four matches more than seven of the other teams.

The Netherlands are second with nine points from four games while Australia are third with eight points.

India play England again in the second game of the Women's Hockey Pro League on Sunday (February 16).

