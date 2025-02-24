India give world and Olympic champions the Netherlands a scare before going down 2-4 in Women's Hockey Pro League

The Indian girls put on a rousing display before going down fighting against Olympic and World Cup champions, the Netherlands, 2-4 in the Women's Hockey Pro League on Monday (February 24).

Two penalty corner goals from Udita stunned the Dutch defense and helped India bounce back after the Netherlands had taken the lead twice in a fast and furious encounter.

The Dutch women had earlier demolished England twice with daunting 5-1 and 6-0 scorelines before being stretched by a gritty Indian side, who earned 15 penalty corners in Bhubaneswar.

Felice Albers tested Savita Punia in the opening minute but her shot was far too feeble to trouble the Indian goalkeeper, playing her 300th international.

Neha Goyal had a chance to take a shot on goal in the 3rd minute but the Dutch deep defense swarmed around the Indian midfielder to snuff out the sting from her strike.

Fay van der Elst picked out Emma Reijnen in the seventh minute who beat Savita with a well-directed shot from the centre of the attacking circle.

The Indians responded immediately afterwards with a pacy attack that won them a penalty corner. Deepika's drag flick was run down by the Dutch defense before the Indians wasted the re-award following a sloppy stop.

Savita came up with a double save in the ninth minute to thwart Trijntje Beljaars' effort from close range as the Dutch continued to look menacing up front.

Lalremsiami helped the Indians manufacture a penalty corner in the 16th minute. Deepika's drag flick was run down for a second time.

Yet another corner came India's way in the 18th minute followed by a re-award. Udita scored with her stinging slap shot which took a slight deflection off a Netherlands player en route to the back of the net.

The Indians very nearly scored a second at the stroke of half time but Baljeet Kaur failed to connect at the goalmouth. Felice Albers scored off a penalty corner rebound after Frederique Matla's drag flick was stopped on the line in the 34th minute.

Deepika's drag flick struck the post after Anne Veenendaal managed to get a stick on when India won a penalty corner in the 39th minute.

A diving Fay van der Elst scored the third for the Netherlands in the 40th minute.

A seemingly messy penalty corner resulted in India's second goal, with Udita scoring off a rebound that made its way to the net off a Dutch player in the 42nd minute.

Felice Albers ran through the Indian deep defense before unleashing a powerful shot that gave Bichu Devi no chance in the 47th minute.

India stay in safe zone despite defeat to the Netherlands in the Women's Hockey Pro League

Savita played her 300th international in the Women's Hockey Pro League - Source: Hockey India

The Indians nosed ahead of Germany on the Women's Hockey Pro League points table thanks to their 1-0 win against Janneke Schopman's team on Saturday.

The Germans are currently in the eighth spot in the nine-team Women's Hockey Pro League with six points from eight games while England are bottom with five points from just as many games.

India have seven points from seven matches just below the Australian Hockeyroos, who have eight points from seven games.

India will continue their Women's Hockey Pro League campaign when the European leg begins in June after facing the Netherlands for a second time on Tuesday.

