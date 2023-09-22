India Hockey Schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, rules, dates, timing

The hockey competition at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, is set to begin on September 24. The Indian national hockey team is ready to show off their skills and win every round of the game. They will hope to advance to the final and make their trip to the Paris Olympics in 2024 a reality.

The teams have been working hard and are determined to win gold. The Indian hockey players are excited to compete and represent their country in this important event.

The Indian men's squad will be led by Harmanpreet Singh, with Hardik serving as his deputy. At the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, their meticulous training was on display, and they are now focused on sustaining that level of performance and securing a podium place at the Asian Games.

Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the Indian team, shared his thoughts before the team's departure to Hangzhou, saying:

"The team has been rigorously preparing for the Asian Games, and we performed well at the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy Chennai, so the goal is to maintain that level of performance. We have some tough opponents in our Pool, but we are confident in our preparation and hope to finish on the podium."

There will be 12 men's teams and 10 women's teams competing in hockey at the Asian Games 2023. In the women's competition, there will be five teams in each pool, while in the men's tournament, there will be six teams per pool.

Indian Hockey team for Asian Games 2023

(Men's)

PR Sreejesh (GK), Krishan Pathak (GK), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

(Women's)

Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, and Salima Tete.

Asian Games 2023: Rules

The top two teams from each group will proceed to the semi-finals following the pool round. On the basis of their pool placements, the remaining teams will compete in classification matches.

Teams will be guaranteed spots in the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 if they win gold medals at the Asian Games in 2023. Men's and women's teams that finish second through sixth will have an additional opportunity to qualify for the Olympics.

Asian Games 2023: Schedule

September 24, Sunday

India vs Uzbekistan (Men)

Time: 8:45 am IST

September 26, Tuesday

India vs Singapore (MEN)

Time: 6.30 am IST

September 27, Wednesday

India VS Singapore (Women)

Time: 10:15 am IST

September 28, Thursday

India vs Japan (Men)

Time: 6:15 am

September 29, Friday

India vs Malaysia (Women)

Time: 4.00 am IST

September 30, Saturday

India vs Pakistan (Men)

Time: 6:15 am IST

October 01, Sunday

India vs Korea (Women)

Time: 1:30 am IST

October 02, Monday

India vs Bangladesh (Men)

Time: 1:15 am IST

October 03, Tuesday

India vs Hong Kong (Women)

Time: 07:45 am IST

Where to watch Hockey at the Asian Games 2023?

The games will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network TV stations, and with a paid subscription, they may also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app or website.