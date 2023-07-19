India Hockey Women's Tour of Germany: India goes down 1-4 against hosts

Indian Women's hockey team suffered a 1-4 loss against the host side during their ongoing tour at Wiesbaden on Tuesday. India will meet Germany once again on July 19, before leaving for Spain.

Germany dominated right from the start. They scored back-to-back goals in the first quarter, courtesy of Nike Lorenz and Jette Fleschutz. In the sixth minute, Nike Lorenz executed the penalty corner well and gave the host a 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Jette capitalized the penalty stroke as the hosts moved 2-0 within the first quarter. Then, in the third quarter, Jette converted the penalty corner, and Nike scored in the final moments of the match to defeat the visiting side with ease.

Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke scored for India

Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke was the lone goal-scorer for the visiting side in the match. After a tough first quarter, India played a disciplined second quarter. They fought back well and did not concede any goal.

The defenders were top-notch and also applied pressure for the first time in the match. During the 29th minute of the match, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke converted the penalty corner and scored the only goal for the team.

India lost 2-3 to China in the opening contest in Germany

India's loss to Germany is their second loss on the tour. Earlier, they met China, where they lost by 2-3 in a close encounter.

China got 1-0 up in the ninth minute as Chen Jiali capitalized on the penalty stroke. The equaliser from India came in the 24th minute from Navneet Kaur. She also scored in the 45th minute of the game to help India take a 2-1 lead.

However, Zhong Jiaqi produced the equaliser through PC, and then XU Yanan provided the lead for China. Though India tried to attack, they failed to breach the Chinese defence and lost the match 2-3.