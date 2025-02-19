India lose second match in a row, go down to Spain 0-1 in Women's Hockey Pro League

Spain defeated India for the second time by a 1-0 margin in a Women's Hockey Pro League game on Wednesday (February 19) after having lost to the visitors a day earlier as well.

The Indians, who rested Deepika, were put under immense pressure by Spain who earned nine penalty corners but were wasteful from the top of the circle. A scorching run from Marta Segu followed by a purposeful strike on goal gave Carlos Cuenca's team the lead in the fourth quarter.

The Indians, who began the game in right earnest appeared to run out of ideas in the final quarter thus being unable to manufacture an equalizer in their fourth Women's Hockey Pro League game.

Vandana Katariya struck the crossbar off a tomahawk in the 5th minute before Sunelita Toppo's shot on goal was taken care of by the Spanish goalkeeper.

Sofia Rogoski manufactured a penalty corner for the visitors in the 8th minute. An elaborate variation did not come off as planned for Spain. A second penalty corner came Spain's way in the 10th minute but Berta Serrahima's slap shot lacked power and direction.

Navneet Kaur's angled cross from the baseline in the 14th minute failed to find an Indian player in the vicinity of the Spanish goal.

Florencia Amundson got Spain their third penalty corner in the 17th minute but Estel Petchame was unable to strike the target.

Navneet Kaur earned India their first corner in the 25th minute. Navneet took the drag flick herself even as the ball took a deflection and rolled out of the striking circle.

The ball was gloved back from the goalline by Savita after a chaotic goalline melee in the 34th minute but a video review showed the ball had not actually crossed the line.

Manisha Chauhan's body push led to a penalty corner for Spain in the 42nd minute which was followed by three re-awards. The Indian defense managed to thwart all three before Spain won another corner a minute later which was wasted.

Marta Segu made a darting sprint outrunning Sushila Chanu before beating Savita with a well-angled shot that gave Spain the lead in the 49th minute.

The Indians earned a penalty corner at the death but Navneet's slap shot was way wide off target.

India, who now have four points from four matches, play Germany on February 21 and 22 in the Women's Hockey Pro League.

Young talent adds to team's firepower in Women's Hockey Pro League

Sakshi Rana, Baljeet Kaur and Deepika have excelled for India in the Women's Hockey Pro League. - Source: Hockey India

With Rani Rampal having been sidelined after the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian women's hockey team had been struggling to create chances in the attacking circle.

An ageing Vandana Katariya did her bit to fill the void but the Indians were in desperate need of more young strikers to break through the ranks. Post Rani's retirement, several exciting young talents burst on to the scene.

The likes of Deepika, Sunelita Toppo and Sangita Kumari kept the opposition defense on their toes with their speed and guile.

Rutuja Pisal, who made a name for herself in the Hockey India League, scored on debut for the Indians against England before adding her tally against Spain in the Women's Hockey Pro League.

Rutuja also helped create a flurry of attacks even as another debutant Sakshi Rana scored against Spain much to the delight of Harendra Singh who has blooded in some exciting young talent at just the right time.

