India name 18-member Squad for Women's Junior Asia Cup Hockey

India has unveiled its formidable 18-member team for the highly anticipated Women's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament, set to commence in Kakamigahara, Japan on June 2.

The tournament holds immense significance for India as the top three nations will secure qualification for this year's FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup. India finds itself in Pool A, pitted alongside South Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, and Uzbekistan. Meanwhile, Pool B features hosts Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong China, and Indonesia.

India is sporting a well-balanced team, led by Preeti. Deepika has been named as her deputy. The goalkeeping duties will be shared by Madhuri Kindo and Aditi Maheshwari.

Selecting the final 18 players was a challenging task, as chief coach Janneke Schopman acknowledged, highlighting the exceptional talent available in India.

“It wasn’t easy to select 18 players for Junior Asia Cup. The group of players are on par with each other but I think we selected a strong team. There is lots of talent in India and it’s great that these young players get a chance to show themselves on the international stage,” chief coach Janneke Schopman said in a Hockey India statement.

“With Junior World Cup qualification at stake, we know we will have to compete every second but I’m excited to see where this team can go.

India's campaign in the Junior Asia Cup begins on June 3 against Uzbekistan, followed by matches against Malaysia on June 5, Korea on June 6, and Chinese Taipei. The semifinals are scheduled for June 10, with the final set to take place on June 11.

Indian Junior Women's Team for Junior Asia Cup Hockey Tournament

Goalkeepers: Madhuri Kindo, Aditi Maheshwari

Defenders: Mahima Tete, Preeti (C), Neelam, Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa

Midfielders: Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur, Manashri Narendra Shedage

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Deepika (VC), Deepika Soreng, Annu, Sunelita Toppo

The Indian team is prepared to face intense competition, fully aware of the significance of each moment. With a talented and determined squad, the stage is set for India to exhibit their prowess and strive for success in the Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament.

Poll : 0 votes