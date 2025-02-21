India notch up third win in Hockey Pro League, defeat Ireland 3-1 in Bhubaneswar

The Indians men's hockey team earned their third win of the 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League thanks to a 3-1 victory against Ireland in their fifth match of the season on Friday (February 21).

A spectacular effort from open play by Mandeep Singh enabled the Indians to equalize after Ireland had taken an early lead courtesy of Jeremy Duncan. Jarmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh then scored via penalty corners, with Harmanpreet Singh being the architect of both goals.

Craig Fulton's team had earlier defeated Spain and Germany while also losing a game each against the same teams.

The Irish had the first real chance of the game in the second minute, with Benjamin Walker striking the post from close range.

Jeremy Duncan unleashed a shot straight at Krishan Pathak, who being unsighted by a defender in front of him, could only watch as the ball veered into the Indian goal in the eighth minute.

Ireland had a chance to double the lead in the 10th minute. Krishan Pathak pulled off a vital save but conceded a penalty corner for a backstick. Yashdeep Siwach cleared the rebound out of harm's way after Pathak had stopped the drag flick.

Mandeep Singh sprinted into the attacking circle before pulling off a magnificent strike from the edge of the circle to beat Jamie Carr even as the Irish defenders failed to pursue the speedy Indian striker in the 22nd minute.

The Indians with a spring in their step earned a penalty corner immediately after but Harmanpreet Singh's drag flick was run down.

Suraj Karkera, who replaced Pathak in goal, had little to do in the second quarter even as the Indians enjoyed more of the possession going into half-time all square.

Manpreet Singh won the Indians a penalty corner by finding an Irish foot in the circle in the 41st minute. Harmanpreet Singh's flick was run down while Sukhjeet Singh's touch off the rebound was deemed dangerous when the Indians won a re-award.

Jarmanpreet Singh tapped a rebound past Jamie Carr after Harmanpreet Singh's powerful drag flick had been stopped by the Irish goalkeeper in the 45th minute.

Jamie Carr managed to keep Gurjant Singh's shot off a rebound away from the Irish goal in the 49th minute.

Peter McKibbin came with a goalline save but could not stop the Indians from earning a penalty corner in the 58th minute. A delectable routine led to Sukhjeet Singh scoring off a deft slip pass from Harmanpreet Singh which foxed the Irish penalty corner defence.

How are the teams progressing in the Hockey Pro League?

The Indians will play for a second time in the Hockey Pro League on Saturday - Source: Hockey India

Tim Brand and Cooper Burns were on the scoresheet for Australia, who got the better of Argentina 2-0 a day after the Belgians defeated the Los Leones 5-3 in Santiago del Estero.

England are in second place on the Hockey Pro League points table with 13 points from six games despite the 1-4 defeat to Spain on Wednesday in Bhubaneswar.

The Netherlands are on top of the Pro League standings with 14 points from eight matches while Spain are third with 12 points from as many matches.

The Belgian Red Lions have 11 while Australia have eight, with both sides having played five matches each in the Hockey Pro League.

India now have nine points from five games and will play Ireland for a second time in the Hockey Pro League on Saturday.

