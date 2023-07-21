India to open Hockey Pro League's campaign against China

The schedule of the much-awaited Hockey Pro League was announced by the International Hockey Federation on Thursday, July 20. The esteemed league is all set to begin on December 6, 2023, and conclude on June 30, 2024.

India women, one of the prominent participants, are ready to kick start their journey on a high note. They will open up their league campaign against China on February 3, 2024.

Fans can expect high-class performances from the Indian women's team, as they were the winners of the inaugural Nations Cup in 2022 and will aim to carry their form in the Hockey Pro League as well.

As far as the Indian men's team is considered, they will begin their tournament campaign six days after the women's team. The men are scheduled to face Spain. The high-voltage clash is set to be staged on February 10 and one can anticipate brilliance from Indian hockey players.

Notably, the league will be held across four countries, which include Great Britain, India, Argentina, and Belgium. The tournament is gearing up for its fifth season and will begin with fierce competition between Argentina Women and Great Britain Women. The match will be played in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, on December 6, 2023.

Hockey fans will witness classic matches for six to seven months.

India to host 3rd phase of Hockey Pro League

Coming back to hosting, India is set to host the third phase of the Hockey Pro League, which will begin on February 3 and end on February 25. The entire league will be summed up in six phases, with Santiago hosting the first phase. Indian hockey fans will have numerous moments to cherish when an international hockey tournament arrives.

It is pertinent to mention that the winners of this league will earn direct qualification into the men's and women's World Cups, scheduled after two and a half years.