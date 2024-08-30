India to play host for 2nd successive time, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey to be hosted in Rajgir 

The Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey event will return to India a year after the home team clinched the title in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The city of Rajgir in Bihar has been chosen to host the eighth edition of the tournament which will be played from November 11 to 20.

The six-nation tournament, a joint venture between Hockey India (HI) and the Bihar government, will be held at the newly developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

Olympic silver medalists China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand are expected to be part of the competition alongside defending champions India.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Dato Fumio Ogura, President of the AHF, announced the host nation while thanking HI for taking up the responsibility to host the marquee event.

"I am delighted to announce that the 8th Women's Asian Champions Trophy will be held in India. I extend my profound gratitude to Hockey India for taking up the responsibility to host this marquee event after successfully hosting the Men and Women's Asian Champions Trophy in India last year. I am confident that the event in Rajgir, Bihar will be a huge success similar to the previous edition held in Ranchi, Jharkhand," he said (via Sportstar).

Back in 2023, the Indians, under the tutelage of Janneke Schopman, defeated Japan 4-0 in the final to win the title after having come through the pool stage unbeaten.

India had also got the better of Asian Games champions China in Ranchi before the latter won the silver medal at the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

"First time an international hockey tournament is being held in Bihar" - HI President Dilip Tirkey

Bihar CM inaugurates new stadium - Source: HI

HI President Dilip Tirkey dubbed the decision to host the Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir "historic" while expressing gratitude to the AHF and the Bihar government.

Expand Tweet

"HI is very excited to host the prestigious Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Bihar. This is a historic moment for hockey as this is the first time an international hockey tournament is being held in Bihar. We are grateful to Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and the Bihar Government for the incredible opportunity and support to host the event," the former India international said (via Hockey India official website).

Referring to the Asian Champions Trophy, HI Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh stressed that a "grand event" was on the cards following the success of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy held in Ranchi.

"We hosted a very memorable event in Ranchi last year and we will ensure a grand event in Bihar as well," he asserted.

The Indian women's team is currently in a training camp overseen by coach Harendra Singh, who took over the reins following the departure of Janneke Schopman earlier this year.

The Indians played the European leg of the FIH Pro League with Harendra Singh as coach after having failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback