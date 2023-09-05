India rope in Belgium’s Artur Lucas as coach-cum-video analyst for hockey team 

Hockey India (HI), on Tuesday, September 5, named Belgium’s Artur Lucas the coach and video analyst for the senior and junior teams. Going by his contract, Lucas will ply his trade with the senior women, junior women, senior men, and junior men at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru.

Lucas arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday where HI office bearers welcomed him. Shri Bhola Nath Singh, the HI Secretary General and Shri Sekar J Manoharan, the HI Treasurer, were also present there.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey was overjoyed with Lucas’ appointment and reckoned that the Belgian can help Indian hockey achieve greater heights in the future.

“We are delighted to welcome Artur Lucas to the Hockey India family. His extensive experience and expertise as the coach, video analyst will undoubtedly improve the performance of our teams. We believe his presence will be invaluable in our pursuit of international excellence,” HI president Tirkey was quoted as saying.

"I have left no stone unturned in taking the sport we all love to new heights since joining Hockey India as an administrator," Tirkey added. "Whether it's starting a grassroots development programme or launching Sub Junior Camps for Men and Women, Mr. Lucas' arrival is just another step for us at Hockey India in this journey."

Artur Lucas' experience over the years

Lucas has a significant amount of experience in the field of hockey. From 2018 to 2023, he honed his skills with the Royal Belgium Hockey Association as the U18 national team’s performance analyst.

Last year, Lucas was also with the Biztory Belgium as an analytic consultant. The skills helped him refurbish his skills in the field of analytics.

Lucas has also helped top hockey clubs in Belgium after working as a performance analyst for the KHC Dragons since 2017.

He also worked in various roles, including youth manager and coach, with the Victoria Hockey Club from 2015 to 2021.