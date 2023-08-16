India's men's and women's squads for the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier 2023 unveiled

Hockey India has made a notable statement, disclosing the lineups for the forthcoming Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier in Oman. The dates to remember are August 29 to September 2 for the Men's group and August 25 to 28 for the Women's side.

Helming the Indian Men's A Team as skipper is Mandeep Mor, with Mohd. Raheel Moudeen footing in as vice-captain. Among them, Suraj Karkera affirms assertive as the goalkeeper. The defensive line portrays Jugraj Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Manjeet, and Mandeep Mor.

The midfield delegation puffs Maninder Singh and Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, while Pawan Rajbhar and Gurjot Singh oversee the attack. Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sukhvinder, Aditya Singh, and Arun Sahani dwell keen as standbys, a demonstration of their dedication.

Expand Tweet

Janardhana C B, the Indian Men's Hockey Team Coach, is brimming with optimism. As the squad gears up for the contest, he stated:

“Our squad is well-balanced and we have plenty of talent in our team who are motivated and determined to give their best in every match and compete fiercely. With the Hockey 5s World Cup qualification at stake, the team is determined to do well.”

Shifting to the Indian Women's Hockey Team, the bridles will be held by Navjot Kaur, backed by vice-captain Jyoti. In goalkeeping, Bansari Solanki counts her prowess. Defensively, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Mahima Chaudhary, and Sonia Devi Kshetrimayum will take the lead.

Leading the midfield charge are Captain Navjot Kaur and Ajmina Kujur, while Mariana Kujur, Jyoti, and Dipi Monika Toppo take charge of the forward standings. Standbys Kurmapu Ramya, Nishi Yadav, Priyanka Yadav, and Ritanya Sahu eagerly anticipate their opportunity.

Soundarya Yendala, Coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, emits positivity. As the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier approaches, she communicated:

“I am looking forward to this exciting contest. The players are ready. We have gone about our training sessions and we feel confident. We have a lot of experience as well as young players and I feel that the tournament will bring out the best in them.”

Indian men's squad for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Position Players Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera Defenders Jugraj Singh Dipsan Tirkey Manjeet Mandeep Mor (Captain) Midfielders Maninder Singh Mohd. Raheel Mouseen (Vice-Captain) Forwards Pawan Rajbhar Gurjot Singh Standbys Prashant Kumar Chauhan Sukhvinder Aditya Singh Arun Sahani

Indian women's squad for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Position Players Goalkeeper Bansari Solanki Defenders Akshata Abaso Dhekale Mahima Chaudhary Sonia Devi Kshetrimayum Midfielders Navjot Kaur (Captain) Ajmina Kujur Forwards Mariana Kujur Jyoti (Vice-Captain) Dipi Monika Toppo Standbys Kurmapu Ramya Nishi Yadav Priyanka Yadav Ritanya Sahu