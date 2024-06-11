India set to host 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced that India will host the 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup.

This will be the fourth time the tournament will be played in the country since 2013. India has previously hosted the tournament in 2013, 2016, and 2021 in New Delhi, Lucknow, and Bhubaneswar respectively.

India last won a title at the junior level at the 2016 Junior World Cup in Lucknow. The team, which had current Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh as part of the squad, was then coached by current senior women's team coach Harendra Singh.

That year, India beat England South Africa, and Canada in the group stage, before getting the better of Spain and Australia in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively. The hosts then beat Belgium in the final to lift the trophy for the second time in their history.

Dilip Tirkey looking forward to hosting 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in India

After the news was announced on Tuesday (June 11), Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey expressed his delight and stated that the country was looking forward to hosting the event.

“We’re delighted that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) chose India to host the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025. We would like to express our sincere thanks to the FIH and FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram for entrusting us with this tournament,” he said. (via Sportstar)

“This prestigious tournament highlights India’s growing importance in international hockey and shows our dedication to developing the sport for future generations. We’re excited to share India’s rich hockey history and provide a stage for young talent to showcase their skills,” he added.

The tournament is set to be held in December 2025 and will be the first time a FIH Hockey Junior World Cup will see as many as 24 teams take part.