India vs Australia hockey: Preview, head-to-head, prediction and live streaming details for Match 5

India will lock horns with Australia in Match 5 of the five-match Test series at Perth Hockey Stadium in Perth on Saturday, April 13.

Team India continued their poor show, losing four out of five games so far. They started off on an exciting note in their last outing, taking an early lead. However, they couldn’t make it big as they conceded three goals to the opposition.

On the other hand, Australia would be eyeing to clean-sweep the opposition 5-0. They are exceptional with their attack, converting into penalty corners and eventually improving their goal-scoring abilities. Jeremy Hayward continues to be their player to watch out for.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match Details: India vs Australia, Match 5, Test Series

Date and Time: April 13, 2024, 2:10 pm IST

Venue: Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth, Australia

India vs Australia Head-to-Head

After winning four consecutive matches in the series, Australia are now holding a 95-24 lead over India in the head-to-head records. Interestingly, they won last six matches against India, including the FIH Pro League encounters this year.

Total Matches: 139

India Wins: 24

Australia Wins: 95

Draws: 21

India vs Australia Squads

India

Harmanpreet Singh (c), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (vc), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Australia

Aran Zalewski (c), Jacob Anderson, Jayden Atkinson, Daniel Beale, Josh Beltz, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter, James Collins, Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson, Johan Durst, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Harvie, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Craig Marais, Eddie Ockenden, Flynn Ogilvie, Joel Rintala, Lachlan Sharp, Ash Thomas, Jack Welch, Corey Weyer, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, and Ky Willott.

India vs Australia Probable Starting XIs

India

PR Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (vc), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Mandeep Singh, and Sukhjeet Singh.

Australia

Johan Durst (GK), Jeremy Hayward, Jake Harvie, Matthew Dawson, Aran Zalewski (c), Blake Govers, Jake Whetton, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Brand, Jayden Atkinson, and Ky Willot.

India vs Australia Prediction

Though Team India started off well with a goal in the initial minutes of the match to take an early lead, their defense looked a bit weak at moments of the match as Australia got ahead of them to dominate the proceedings.

India head coach Craig Fulton stressed on Team India winning more penalty corners to find the main source of goals. It would be interesting to watch how they come out in the last game of the series.

Prediction: Australia is expected to win the game and clean sweep 5-0

India vs Australia Live Telecast Details & Channel List

TV: Sports18 - 1 (HD) and Sports18 - 3

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema