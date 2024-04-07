India vs Australia, Match 2: Preview, head-to-head, prediction and live streaming details

The Indian men's hockey team will face-off the Australian's team in the second game of the five-match Test series in Perth Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

The first game witnessed the hosts securing a dominating 5-1 win over the Indian team. Tim Brand (3rd minute), Tom Wickham (20th and 38th), Joel Rintala (37th) and Flynn Ogilvie (57th) were the goal-scorers for the Kookaburras. On the other hand, Gurjant Singh scored the only goal for India in the 47th minute.

It will be interesting to see if the Indian team manages to stage a comeback in the second game of the season.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match details: India vs Australia, Match 2, Test Series

Date and time: April 7, 2024, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth, Australia

India vs Australia Head-to-Head

Historically, Australia have maintained a mammoth 92-24 lead over the Indian team in head-to-head contests. In the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24, India faced Australia on two occasions. The first game saw India lose 4-6, while the Men in Blue lost 0-3 in the penalty shootout after the match was drawn 2-2 in the second game.

With this latest loss, the Australian team has piled misery on the Indian team, registering their 92nd win overall.

Total Matches: 137

India Wins: 24

Australia Wins: 92

Draws: 21

India vs Australia Squads

India

Harmanpreet Singh (C), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Australia

Aran Zalewski (c), Jacob Anderson, Jayden Atkinson, Daniel Beale, Josh Beltz, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter, James Collins, Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson, Johan Durst, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Harvie, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Craig Marais, Eddie Ockenden, Flynn Ogilvie, Joel Rintala, Lachlan Sharp, Ash Thomas, Jack Welch, Corey Weyer, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, and Ky Willott.

India vs Australia Probable Starting XIs

India:

PR Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (vc), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, and Shamsher Singh.

Australia

Andrew Charter (GK), Tim Howard, Jeremy Hayward, Jake Harvie, Matthew Dawson, Aran Zalewski (c), Daniel Beale, Blake Govers, Lachlan Sharp, Jake Whetton, and Eddie Ockenden.

India vs Australia Prediction

Throughout the first game, the Indian team made too many errors, from misplacing passes and failing to defend Australia's offense. The Australians made full use of the open spaces and lackluster defense of the visitors. Expect the hosts to continue their momentum in the second game as well.

Prediction: Australia is expected to win.

India vs Australia Live Telecast Details & Channel List

TV: Sports18 - 1 (HD) and Sports18 - 3

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema