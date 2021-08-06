India vs Great Britain hockey: Indian women lose bronze medal, finish fourth in Olympics 

The Indian women's hockey team went down 3-4 to Great Britain in an exciting bronze medal match at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Friday. The Indian women's hockey team finished fourth, equalling their best-ever finish at the Olympics.

The Indian team did lead the match at one point and had a golden chance to win the bronze medal. However, it was Great Britain who finally prevailed, leaving India ruing their missed opportunity. The sight of a distraught Rani Rampal, an inconsolable Savita Punia and a crestfallen Deep Grace Ekka will haunt Indian fans for a long time.

Gurjit Kaur scored a brace while Vandana Katariya scored the other but a fourth equalizer remained elusive until the end. At the final hooter, India went down to a better Great Britain side. However. Rani Rampal's team should be proud of scaling great heights in Tokyo this summer.

The revelation for India at the Tokyo Olympics was the relentless effort they put into all aspects of the game. They have also played a different brand of hockey that has entertained an entire nation.

The match was dominated by both teams in equal portions but it was Great Britain who had the upper hand at crucial moments.

Great Britain started pushing early in the game but it was all about Savita Punia in the first quarter. She denied the Great Britain strikers multiple times to keep the opponents at bay.

The Indian women's hockey team countered with Navneet Kaur taking off on the flanks and Rani Rampal providing good support. However, the duo weren’t as effective as they had to be inside the ‘D’.

The Indian defense slowly started to fall apart and it was only Savita Punia who had to do the bulk of the saves, including rebounds, with sensational reflexes.

Going by the way the Indian hockey defense was hanging on, it was only a matter of time before Great Britain took the lead. Elena Rayer did well to dribble past a defender, took a shot on goal and the ball deflected off Deep Grace Ekka and ricocheted into the net. It gave Great Britain a 1-0 lead in the match.

Also Read: Indian hockey is back where it belongs - How the Olympic bronze can spark a revolution for the sport in India

India came very close to equalizing when Lalremsiami took an attempt on goal but Madeleine Hinch was on the money to deny the Indians. The attempt seemed to encourage the Indian as she made some inroads into the circle, but the Great Britain defense was always on cue.

A numerical disadvantage cost India dearly when Nisha Warsi was sent off for a foul and Great Britain made the most of it when Sarah Robertson sent a reverse tomahawk to beat Savita Punia with ease to make it 2-0.

Four historic minutes of Indian hockey

Jolted by the two goals, India picked themselves up and dished out the most spectacular four minutes of hockey of their lives. Lalremsiami earned India a penalty corner opportunity and Gurjit Kaur sent a rocketing drag-flick into the goal to reduce the deficit as India made it 2-1.

The Indians immediately upped the ante and Salima Tete made an excellent run into the Great Britain circle, winning a penalty corner, and Gurjit Singh made it 2-2 with a scrupulous drag-flick, packed with power.

Vandana Katariya put India ahead, making it 3-2, in the 29th minute when she scored in a skirmish at the goalmouth. After Sushila Chanu and Navneet Kaur missed to connect cleanly, Vandana Katariya was on cue at the near post to dab the ball in with ease as India went into the lemon break with the upper hand.

India's goalkeeper Savita Punia

Great Britain came out all guns blazing in the third quarter and made it 3-3 in no time when Elena Rayer set up Hollie Pearne-Webb. The skipper finished the job on hand with a neat flick, past an outstretched Savita Punia.

Gurjit Kaur couldn't replicate her earlier success with her ferocious drag-flicks as India failed to make use of set-pieces to grab the lead again.

Elena Rayer troubled the Indian defense - with menacing runs and dribbles - but Savita Punia was in position to thwart her attempt.

India and Great Britain pressed hard and both the teams responded with terrific counter-attacks. Savita Punia was like a rock, saving almost everything directed at her. Salima Tete did well on the counter but failed to convert a PC when the chance fell to her.

A last quarter to forget for India

The numerical disadvantage came back to haunt India again when Udita was shown a yellow card for a rough tackle on Lily Owsley. Although the resulting penalty corner was saved, the Great Britain players pressed hard to make the advantage count.

They did win a penalty corner and Grace Balsdon made it 4-3 in the 48th minute when she drag-flicked with power for the ball to go past Savita Punia.

Salima Tete did well to intercept a cross and India counter-attacked immediately but a lack of support meant the Indian strikers lost the ball in a defensive melee.

With minutes to go for the final hooter, the Indians started to push forward but were unable to find a way into the opponent's circle. The equalizer remained elusive for India as Great Britain won the bronze medal with a final scoreline of 4-3.

Also read: Badhai ho, khushiyan manaye. But don't lose the focus: Aslam Sher Khan on the Indian Hockey Team's success at the Tokyo Olympics

Edited by Diptanil Roy