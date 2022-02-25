India all set to take on Spain in FIH Pro League on February 26 

The Indian men's hockey team will take on Spain in the first match of the 2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on February 26.

Both teams will face off in a two-legged tie in the FIH Pro League. The matches are slated to take place on February 26- 27 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

The Indian hockey team put in some impressive performances in the ongoing FIH Pro League with three wins from four matches. Meanwhile, having lost both their opening matches against England earlier this month, the Spanish hockey team will look to make a comeback.

Ahead of their clash against Spain, Indian Skipper Manpreet Singh and vice-captain Haranpreet Singh spoke about their preparations and opposition.

Although team India were victorious when they last took on Spain at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Manpreet hailed Miralles-led Spain's recent performances and said that they cannot be taken casually. Manpreet said:

"We have played against Spain at the Tokyo Olympics, so we know we cannot take them lightly. They have a new Coach in Max Caldas, who was previously with the very successful Netherlands team. We saw and analyzed Spain's games against England and they performed really well. So, it is important for our team to make the most of every chance that comes our way against Spain."

Harmanpreet Singh added:

"Spain are a very good team. They gave us a good fight at the Tokyo Olympics. We know we have to switch on from the starting whistle. We must maintain the structure that we have practiced at the training sessions. We have to execute the drills that we have worked on in the match efficiently."

FIH Pro League: Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Match: India vs Spain

Date: February 26, 2022 Timings: 7:30 pm IST

Match: India vs Spain

Date: February 27, 2022 Timings: 7:30 pm IST

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Matches will also be available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

