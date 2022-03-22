Indian hockey domestic season to commence from March 23

The Indian hockey domestic season will commence with the second edition of the Senior Women's Inter-Department National Championship and the Sub-Junior Men's Academy National Championship. The two tournaments will commence on March 23 in New Delhi and Ghumanhera respectively.

A total of six teams will vie for top honors at the Senior Women's Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The teams will play five matches each in the pool stage and the top two ranked teams will take on each other in the final on March 30.

The previous edition's finalists Railway Sports Promotion Board and SAI will kick off the tournament on March 23.

Read: Graham Reid, Amit Rohidas happy with India's win against Argentina

Meanwhile, 29 teams will compete in the Sub-Junior Men's Academy National Championship. The tournament will be played at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in Ghumanhera.

After six days of pool matches, the quarter-finals will be played on March 29 while the semi-finals are slated to be held on March 31. The medal matches and the final will take place on April 1.

Participating teams in Hockey India Sub-Junior Academy National Championship

The following teams will participate in the Sub-Junior Men's Academy National Championship:

Pool A: Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy and HIM Academy.

Pool B: Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Center, Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy and Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta.

Pool C: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Cheema Hockey Academy and Citizen Hockey XI.

Also read: Indian hockey teams to open campaign against minnows Ghana in 2022 Commonwealth Games

Pool D: SGPC Hockey Academy, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh and Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy.

Pool E: Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy, Namdhari XI, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy and Smart Hockey Academy Raipur.

Pool F: Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Naval Tata Hockey Academy Jamshedpur, Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati and Salute Hockey Academy.

Pool G: SAI-Academy, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Army Boys Sports Company and Republican Sports Club.

Pool H: Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy, HAR Hockey Academy, Gangpur Sports Academy and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy.

Participating teams in Senior Women's Inter-Department National Championship

The following teams will participate in the Senior Women's Inter-Department National Championship:

Railway Sports Promotion Board, SAI, Sashastra Seema Bal, Steel Plant Sports Board, UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy and All India Police Sports Control Board.

Also read: Technical officer Sonia Bathla looking forward to Commonwealth Games

Edited by Anantaajith Ra