Indian Hockey forward Vandana Katariya speaks about father's death, team's support and Tokyo Olympics performance 

The Indian hockey team's speedy forward Vandana Katariya has been an integral part of the squad since making her debut in the senior team in 2009 at the age of 17.

Katariya ascended to the top as she became the first Indian women’s hockey player ever to score a hat-trick at the Olympics. Not only did she achieve this feat at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but she also produced the performance at a time when India's chances of elimination were looming.

It wasn't as easy as Katariya made it seem when she stepped on the field after her father's demise last year, just a few months before the Olympics. Katariya spoke about her teammates and coach Janneke Schopman's role in helping her gain confidence and recuperate from the loss.

Speaking about her performance on Hockey Te Charcha, Katariya said:

“I remember that the team was feeling very low after our defeat against Great Britain. I thought about all the months of hard work and sacrifices that had gone into taking us into that moment. All I could think of was how I can contribute to the team as a forward because we didn’t want our journey to end in the group stage with disappointment."

"I was naturally very happy to score a hat-trick but it was a complete team performance that day with everyone from the back line to the forward line contributing equally and helping us to get a win that day.”

Katariya continued:

“After losing my father last year, the support that I received from my teammates, the national team staff and (coach) Janneke Schopman helped me stand on my feet again. It has been a major turning point in my life and my career. I realized that just like I have a family back home, these people are like my family in the national camp."

Katariya, who completed 250 international caps for India, has set her sights on the 2022 Asian Games gold medal. Speaking about her plans for the coming year, Vandana said,

“The goal that I have set for myself this year is to help the team win the gold medal in the Asian Games so we can secure our qualification for the 2024 Olympics. I am also excited for the World Cup this year, where our goal is to make it into the final of the competition. I am going to work really hard on my technical skills in training because that is the best way that I can help the team’s cause.”

FIH Pro League: Schedule & Match Timings

The Indian women's hockey team will next be in action against England in a two-legged tie in the FIH Pro League on April 2 and 3 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

Match: India vs England

Date: April 2, 2022 Timings: 5:00 pm IST

Match: India vs England

Date: April 3, 2022 Timings: 5:00 pm IST

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. The matches are also available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

