Indian hockey team clinches third spot in latest FIH rankings

The Indian hockey team has been in red-hot form lately. As a result of their triumphant journey in the Asian Champions Trophy, they have seen a big boost in the latest rankings, released by International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Sunday. As per the recent update, the national hockey team is now the third-ranked side with 2771.25 points.

On Saturday, they showed resilience defeating Malaysia in the final by a scoreline of 4-3 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. The title victory resulted in the fourth Asian Champions Trophy title.

While the Malaysian team was dominating initially, India bounced back with momentum in the 45th minute as Gurjant Singh ignited the turning point by capitalizing on a goalmouth scramble.

Indian hockey team continued stable performances to attain third position in FIH rankings

The crucial and priceless moment for India was foregone by a penalty stroke, signaling India’s comeback. They successfully equalled the score by 3-3 to further intensify the game. The shift reached its pinnacle in the 56th minute when Akashdeep Singh, backed by experience, encountered the net to come up with the winning goal against a challenging opponent, Hafizuddin Othman.

Getting back to the rankings, the Netherlands are leading the charts with 3095.90 points whereas, Belgium are placed next with 2917.87 points, followed by India. Notably, India were earlier placed fourth after defeating Australia and Germany in the FIH pro league matches.

They have risen a spot after further compelling performances. The Indian hockey team adhered to scalability with a formidable line-up, determined to rise on the rankings. They are aiming to further level up the game, carrying on similar performances in the forthcoming encounters.

Notably, after the Indian hockey team, England and Germany sit in the fourth and fifth places. Whereas, Australia are placed next in the sixth slot. As far as the seventh place is concerned, Spain are hitting the spot followed by Malaysia and New Zealand respectively to conclude the Top 10 sides.