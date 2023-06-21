Indian Junior Men's Hockey core group to begin preparations for FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup

Hockey India named 40 members for the Junior Men's National Camp on June 20. The camp is all set to take place between June 21 and July 31 at SAI, Bengaluru.

Coach CR Kumar will oversee the training with 30 players scheduled to report on the first day of the camp and the remaining players joining on July 2. The second batch of players will be joining late because of the 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023 in Rourkela.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia Hockey India on Tuesday named a 40-member core probable group for the Junior Men's National Coaching camp, scheduled to take place from 21st June to 31st July at SAI, Bengaluru. During this camp, the Indian Colts, led by seasoned coach CR Kumar, will look to fine-tune their… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hockey India on Tuesday named a 40-member core probable group for the Junior Men's National Coaching camp, scheduled to take place from 21st June to 31st July at SAI, Bengaluru. During this camp, the Indian Colts, led by seasoned coach CR Kumar, will look to fine-tune their… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Indian Colts aim to refine their preparations for the forthcoming FIH Junior Hockey Men's World Cup. It is pertinent to mention that the event will be played from December 5 to 16 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Notably, the team enters the camp on a high note, having won Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Oman earlier this month. Their thrilling 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final showdown not only cemented the championship but also let them establish a new record of four titles won in the Men's Junior Asia Cup.

As if it was not enough, the triumph also secured India a direct qualification for the highly anticipated FIH Junior Hockey Men's World Cup 2023. Visibly, the team's success solidifies their status as favorites from the continent, also boosting their confidence and stamina to further make their name in the upcoming event.

Coach stresses on forgetting the win and focusing on FIH Men's Junior World Cup

Looking ahead to the training camp to boost India's morale, Coach CR Kumar urged players need to shift their focus on the upcoming World Cup despite winning on a good note in the past competition. Kumar's statement reads:

“The players were outstanding in the recent Men's Junior Asia Cup and that’s why they clinched the trophy. However, now we have to move on from that win and focus on our next major tournament, which is the World Cup. And for the same, the players will begin their preparations by dedicating themselves to intense training sessions in the upcoming camp."

Indian Junior Men's Hockey core group for the Camp: Pratik Nigam, Waribam Satish Balu, Mohit HS, Arun Sahani, Niraj Kumar Singh, Sunil Jojo, Abdul Ahad, Ranvijay Singh Yadav, Sunil Lakra, Innocent Munda, Gurjot Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Kushwaha, B.R. Bipin, Amit Kumar Yadav, Yogember Rawat, Amandeep, Mohit Karma, Rohit, Himwaan Sihag, Sukhvinder, Sudeep Chirmako, Vishnu Kant Singh, Uttam Singh,

Neeraj, Amir Ali, Poovanna CB, Sourabh Anand, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sharda Nada Tiwari, Aditya Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Cyril Lagun, Manoj Yadav, Aditya Lalge, Chetan Sharma, Laban Lagun, Viswas G, Amandeep Lakra, Rajinder Singh, Sahabaz Khan.

Poll : 0 votes