Indian men's hockey team keeps winning streak intact with 1-1 draw against Great Britain 

A powerful strike by midfielder Simranjeet Singh helped the Indian men’s hockey team play out a 1-1 draw against Great Britain in its third match of the four-nation Europe Tour on Saturday.

It was Great Britain who earned the first penalty corner in the tenth minute. But the low shot went straight to goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, who kicked it out of the circle.

While the first quarter ended in a deadlock, the second quarter saw Great Britain step up and earn a penalty corner in the initial few minutes. Replacing Sreejesh for the second quarter, Krishan B Pathak bailed team India out of trouble with a brilliant save.

But the joy was short-lived for the Indian men's hockey team. It suffered a setback towards the end of the second half when Alan Forsyth struck a fine field goal for Great Britain.

The British team was in no mood to step back and won back-to-back penalties in the third quarter. The Indian men's hockey team looked comfortable in possession and began the third quarter with a flurry of perfect opportunities inside the British circle. Simranjeet Singh helped the Indian side restore parity in the 57th minute when he netted a powerful field goal to equalize.

India will take on Great Britain on Monday.

Indian men's hockey team continues unbeaten streak

The Indian men's hockey team has had a decent run in the four-nation Europe tour event so far. It is its first major international competition since the FIH Pro League in March last year.

India earlier defeated hosts Germany 6-1 in the tour opener, which was followed by a 1-1 draw against the same opponent in their second match.

Indian men's hockey team has qualified for Tokyo Olympics

The Indian men's hockey team has already qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after beating Russia 11-3 on aggregate in the two-legged FIH Qualifiers in 2019. India overcame the Russian challenge 4-2 in the first leg and won the second leg 7-1.