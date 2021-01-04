Indian men's hockey team set to restart their national camp from January 5

A 33-member core group of the Indian men's hockey team is set to return to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) center in Bengaluru to restart their national camp from January 5. The players got a 3-week break earlier to spend the festive season at their respective homes.

The side led by Manpreet Singh had trained at the SAI center for four months before the break. The Indian men's hockey team hasn't played any competitive match since February.

I expect players to return feeling fresh: Coach Graham Reid

The head coach of the Indian men's hockey team, Graham Reid, spoke to Hockey India (HI) regarding the training camp. Reid stated that the group had done well in their previous training camp, and they look forward to the upcoming competitions.

"I expect the players to return feeling fresh both mentally and physically after this three-week break. In our previous National Camp, we hit desirable numbers in various parameters including the Yo-Yo Test. Our aim will be to up the ante in the current camp and be prepared for forthcoming competition," stated Graham Reid.

The Indian men's hockey team will undergo a mandatory quarantine period ahead of their training as per the regulations laid out by SAI and Hockey India SOPs. The previous training camp also got organized in a bio-secure environment at the SAI National Center.

The competitions for the men's side has not been declared yet by Hockey India. Coach Graham Reid had earlier expressed his desire to arrange a tour ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian men's hockey team core probable list:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak, and Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Dipsan Tirkey, and Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Jaskaran Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Hardik Singh, and Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Ramandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, and Shilanand Lakra