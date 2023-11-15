Indian squad for Hockey Junior Men's World Cup 2023 announced, Uttam Singh named as captain

Hockey India has announced the line-up for the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team set to compete in the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023. Scheduled to unfold in Kuala Lumpur from December 5 to 16, the tournament has garnered significant anticipation.

In the previous edition, the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team narrowly missed the bronze medal, finishing in fourth place. This time, under the leadership of captain Uttam Singh and vice-captain Araijeet Singh Hundal, the team aims to clinch the coveted title.

The squad comprises a mix of seasoned players, with Mohith H S and Ranvijay Singh Yadav guarding the goalposts, and a robust defensive lineup featuring Shardanand Tiwari, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil JoJo, and Amir Ali.

The midfield is fortified with Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna C B, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, and Aditya Singh, while the forward line boasts the skills of Uttam Singh, Aditya Lalage, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sudeep Chirmako, and Boby Singh Dhami. Additionally, Sukhvinder and Sunit Lakra have been named as reserve players for this prestigious event.

India are placed in the fiercely contested Pool C, where they will face formidable opponents – Korea, Spain, and Canada. The team's journey kicks off with a clash against Korea on December 5, followed by encounters with Spain and Canada on December 7 and 9, respectively.

The defending champions Argentina headline Pool A alongside Australia, Chile, and host nation Malaysia. Pool B features Egypt, France, Germany, and South Africa, while Pool D promises intense competition among Belgium, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Pakistan.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for December 12, followed by the semi-finals on December 14, and the final on December 16.

"This time, we present a well-rounded, formidable squad, marking a significant shift in our approach towards the Junior World Cup. Moreover, we draw inspiration from the legacy created by the 2016 Junior World Cup-winning team and aspire to meet the expectations it has set," Indian Men's Junior Team Coach CR Kumar was quoted as saying in a press release.

"To aid us in this endeavour, we are fortunate to have a bunch of seasoned players, who were part of the last Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar. They will shoulder leadership roles and mentor their teammates."

Indian squad for Junior Men's World Cup 2023

Goalkeepers: Mohit HS, Ranvijay Singh Yadav

Defenders: Shardanand Tiwari, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil JoJo, Amir Ali

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna C B, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Aditya Singh

Forwards: Uttam Singh (Captain), Aditya Lalage, Araijeet Singh Hundal (Vice-Captain), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sudeep Chirmako, Boby Singh Dhami

Reserve Players: Sukhvinder, Sunit Lakra