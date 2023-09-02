Indian women's hockey team led by Savita Punia aims to excel at Asian Games 2023

The Asian Games 2023 is all set to start from September 23 in Hangzhou, China. Among all the sports, field hockey will be one of the most anticipated events for Indian fans. It is of utmost importance because the gold medal winner will qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024.

At the continental event, the Indian women's hockey team will be led by goalkeeper Savita Punia. Along with her teammates, she will aim to put up a stupendous show in Hangzhou.

It is noteworthy that the women's team has done well in the past few years. In 2021, at the Tokyo Olympics, they finished in fourth position. Later, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, they claimed a bronze medal.

At the previous edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018, the Indian women's hockey team clinched a silver medal. However, at this year's Asiad, the promising women's squad will look to win gold.

Recently, captain Savita Punia spoke at a send-off event organized by Hockey India ahead of the Asian Games. Speaking to the press, she said:

"It is our team's target to win gold and for that we are working on our team and individually as well. What we have learned from our past mistakes is that earlier we used to start talking about the results in the very beginning."

She further said they are taking things step by step to avoid putting extra pressure on themselves.

Savita said:

"We have to go ahead step by step. Because, if we say in the beginning that we have to win the finals, it creates pressure on our young players.

"People have lot of expectations from us. We also want to make India proud. So, we will try out best to win gold for our country."

Schedule of Indian women's hockey team at Asian Games 2023

The formidable Indian women's hockey team is placed in Pool A. Other teams in that pool are Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, and Hong Kong.

India will start their campaign at the Asian Games against Singapore on September 27. Thereafter, they will face Malaysia on September 29, Korea on October 1, and Hong Kong on October 3.