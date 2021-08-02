Indian cricketers congratulate the Women's Hockey team after historic Olympic quarter-final win

The Indian women's hockey team created history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. With a phenomenal and gritty performance in the quarter-final, the team has written a new script as it is only the first time that an Indian women's hockey team has qualified for the semi-finals at the Olympics.

In the encounter against the three-time Olympic champions and World No. 2 Australia, the Indian women's hockey team defied all odds and progressed to the next stage of the event.

For the Indian team, the 9th ranked side in the world, drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur rose to the occasion by scoring the lone goal. In the 22nd minute of the game, Gurjit scored from a penalty corner to help the team take a 1-0 lead. Australia, however, couldn't make a comeback later and bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Indian cricket fraternity was thrilled with this magnificent victory and took to Twitter to appreciate the women's hockey team's efforts.

Here are some of the reactions from the Indian cricketers:

Historic moment for Indian hockey! Indian women's hockey team made it to the semi-finals of #Tokyo2020 #Hockey Proud moment for all Indians. — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) August 2, 2021

What a wonderful victory !! 👏



The #Ind women’s #Hockey team make their way into the semi’s for the first time ever.



An unbelievable and powerful match played by the women of our country, we are proud of you! 💪



Way to go!! Jai Hind!🇮🇳 #Tokyo2020 #IndianHockey #Olympics pic.twitter.com/Cd2wTK3w6s — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 2, 2021

Itni khushi shayad kisi jeet par mehsoos huyi hogi!

Absolute Wow moment. First ever Olympics hockey semi-finals for our girls. Filled with pride.

Chak De India #Hockey pic.twitter.com/c9I5KZFaZ5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 2, 2021

Our girls have created history.

Beaten #AUS in the quarter-final match of women’s #hockey by 1-0 to seal their spot in SEMI-FINAL for the first time ever! Best wishes for the semis. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/iZj3H4GPs8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 2, 2021

Australian opener David Warner also congratulated the Indian women's hockey team and wished them good luck for the semi-final.

Well done to our girls they did their best and congratulations to India, good luck 👍 https://t.co/BddvYlofME — David Warner (@davidwarner31) August 2, 2021

Indian women hockey's meteoric rise

From being out of contention for an Olympic berth in 2008 to reaching the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Indian women's hockey has seen a meteoric rise over the last few years. The victory comes just a day after the men's hockey team made it to the semis after 41 years, making this win even more cherishable.

The Indian women's team's previous best performance at the Olympics came in 1980 when they finished fourth out of the six teams that participated in the event.

Thus far, it hasn't been an easy ride for the team in Tokyo Olympics 2020. The team lost the tournament's first three games against Netherlands, Germany, and defending champions Great Britain, leading to great disappointment.

However, they bounced back hard with victories against Ireland and South Africa, which helped them stay in the hunt. With their excellent work continuing into the quarter-finals, the team will be hopeful of taking a shot at the finals by punching above their weight in the semis.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee