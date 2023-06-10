The Indian hockey team is gearing up to compete in the prestigious FIH Junior World Cup. The tournament is scheduled for Santiago from November 29 this year.

On Saturday, India registered a much-needed but narrow victory in facing off Japan. India's qualification was confirmed when Sunelita Toppo's fiery goal helped the women in Indian jerseys bag a 1-0 win over the rivals.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia



#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #AsiaCup2023 India secure a victory over Japan in a thrilling encounter to go into the Final of Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 as well as secure qualification to the FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2023. Hearty Congratulations to the team India secure a victory over Japan in a thrilling encounter to go into the Final of Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 as well as secure qualification to the FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2023. Hearty Congratulations to the team 👏 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #AsiaCup2023 https://t.co/CwUHQRC2Nd

India's second appearance in Junior Asia Cup Final

That's not only it but the Indian girls have also made it to the final of the Women's Junior Asia Cup Hockey tournament by defeating Japan. India will now compete with Korea in the final on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is India's second entry in the Junior Asia Cup final. They made the final cut, back in 2012 for the first time.

As far as the game is concerned, after three goalless quarters, Sunelita took the guts to break the deadlock in the 47th minute.

It was an intensely competitive match as both, India and Japan, did not look in the mood to give each other an edge. But fate changed after Sunelita struck with her masterpiece, leading to India's qualification.

Just a minute before the first quarter, Japan secured a penalty corner but it went in vain as Indian Madhuri Kindo, an Indian custodian, flawlessly blocked the feeble drag-flick. Japan ended the quarter on a good note letting them another penalty but it went fruitless too.

Madhuri once again showcased her brilliance as Japan entered another penalty after three minutes into the next quarter. A few minutes later, it was India's turn for a penalty corner but Vaishnavi Phalke fired her flick straight toward the rival goalie Misaki Saito.

Sunelita Toppo's late goal breaks deadlock in a hard-fought match

Neither of the sides could succeed during the first two quarters of the match despite fierce competition. Following the change of ends, Japan embarked on more attacks, keeping India on the defensive.

In the 39th minute, the Indians luckily got a golden chance to take the lead when they were rewarded with a penalty stroke. However, Annu was unable to convert this chance, leaving India without an advantage.

All India Radio News @airnewsalerts beat Japan - to enter final of Women's



India will face Korea in the finals of Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023.



India qualified for FIH Junior Hockey Women's World Cup 2023 by reaching the tournament's… Indiabeat Japanto enter final of Women's #JuniorAsiaCup , qualify for FIH Junior Hockey Women's World Cup.India will face Korea in the finals of Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023.India qualified for FIH Junior Hockey Women's World Cup 2023 by reaching the tournament's… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… India 🇮🇳 beat Japan 🇯🇵 1⃣-0⃣ to enter final of Women's #JuniorAsiaCup, qualify for FIH Junior Hockey Women's World Cup.India will face Korea in the finals of Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023.India qualified for FIH Junior Hockey Women's World Cup 2023 by reaching the tournament's… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/MYswAOVfav

Throughout the game, India toiled to capitalize on scoring opportunities from penalty corners, causing a stalemate that persisted even after 45 minutes of play.

Nevertheless, the deadlock was shattered early in the final quarter when Sunelita Toppo scored brilliant field goal. This goal was made achievable by a well-executed build-up from Mahima Tete and Jyoti Chhatri.

Poll : 0 votes