Indian women's team beats England 3-0 to remain unbeaten in Torneo del Centenario 2023

Indian women's hockey team produced an outstanding performance against England as they defeated them 3-0 to remain unbeaten in the Torneo del Centenario 2023 Tournament.

After picking up a draw in the first two matches, India proved too good for England as they conceded zero goals but scored three of them on Saturday.

Indian women went all-in as they began to attack right from the word go. Neha Goyal almost produced a goal in the early moments of the match, but an excellent defence from the English team kept the score 0-0.

India went into the second half with a 2-0 lead and was in a comfortable position. England tried their best to get past the flawless Indian defence but failed. The final quarter witnessed more attacking intent from England as they were desperate for a goal. However, the Indian defence kept things under control and did not concede a goal throughout the day.

Lalremsiami scores hat-trick for Indian team

Striker Lalremsiami was the stand-out performer for the Indian women's team in the final league match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament.

She produced the first goal of the match in the 13th minute by managing to deflect vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka's strike from the midfield.

A few minutes later, Lalremsiami had a long run with the ball. Her footwork and reflexes helped her get past England's defence and defeat the goalkeeper Sabbie Heesh.

The Indian team turned a bit defensive in the next quarter, and England controlled the proceedings. In the dying moments of the match, India's youngsters teamed up to penetrate the English defence. In the end, the Mizoram striker pumped one over the English goalkeeper to take India to 3-0.

This convincing victory takes Indian team to the top of the table. They are the only unbeaten team in the tournament, with two draws and a win to their name. Also, this is an excellent comeback from the Indian side after they lost all their matches in their recent tour to Germany, where they also played China.

India will meet Spain in the final of the competition. The hosts finished second after a 3-0 victory over England on Friday.