Indian women's junior hockey team to take part in Khelo India U-21 Women’s Hockey League

The Indian women's junior hockey team will kickstart their preparations for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup at the inaugural Khelo India U-21 Women’s Hockey League. The tournament, organized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), will get under way at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on December 15.

The Khelo India U-21 League has been designed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to give emerging talents an additional opportunity to gain competitive exposure.

The first phase of the Khelo India U-21 League with get rolling with a match between Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Center, Bhubaneswar and Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Karnal.

The Indian junior women's team will start as favorites while two Sports Authority of India squads will want to steal a march.

A total of 14 teams will be vying for honors over the course of seven days at this event.

Khelo India U-21 Women’s Hockey League gives rising stars the opportunity to showcase their talent

Ahead of the league, there is palpable excitement in the fraternity and that is best reflected by former India captain Pritam Rani Siwach. In a statement from the Sports Authority of India, Pritam said the league offers a good opportunity for budding players.

“This is a great opportunity for players from across the country to showcase their talent against the best teams in the country," she said. "I am sure all teams will want to put their best foot forward, even though they are aware that the Indian Junior hockey team and the two Sports Authority of India sides can be formidable.

"The league gives the players the chance to do battle with the best sides in a competition in which each match can produce quality hockey," she added.

The second phase of the tournament will be held at the SAI Center in Lucknow, before the teams move to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for the third and final stage.

The teams have been divided into two groups as follows:

Group A: India Juniors, Sports Authority of India B, New Delhi; Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Center, Bhubaneswar; Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar; Mumbai Schools Sports Association, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, and HIM Academy.

Group B: Sports Authority of India A, New Delhi; Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Bhopal; Har Hockey Academy, Sonipat; Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, Delhi; Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonipat; Sports Hostel, Bhubaneswar, and Delhi Hockey.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee