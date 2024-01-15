''It was close to perfect”- Janneke Schopman on India's FIH Olympic Qualifiers win over New Zealand

India's head coach Janneke Schopman was pleased with her team's performance in the 3-1 win against New Zealand in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

After a disappointing start at the FIH Olympic Qualifiers that saw India fall short against the United States, the home team banded together on Sunday (14 January) against New Zealand to pull through with a phenomenal performance.

For India, the match came with high stakes, given that a loss or even a tie would likely have translated to the team missing out on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, the Savita Punia-led side pulled through when they needed it the most, claiming a 3-1 victory over the ninth-ranked team in the world, New Zealand.

Speaking to PTI after the FIH Olympic Qualifiers match, Schopman praised the side and stated:

''It was close to perfect. We defended really well. New Zealand is a difficult team to play against because of their high balls. We could have awarded ourselves with one more goal. it shows where we are and it shows where we want to go in this tournament.''

Schopman went on to acknowledge that the pressure was high for the team in this match, but she had a simple piece of advice for her players. She added:

“I said that no one's perfect. We are going to make mistakes but that doesn't matter. We just have to play and said to them 'just do yourself a favor and show up today'. The biggest message was we need to connect as a team and we need to play together and I think they did that today.”

For India, their opening match against the lower-ranked American team at the FIH Olympic Qualifiers was full of missed opportunities. The team's lack of conversions in penalty corners and an overall lack of rhythm in their game resulted in a long team meeting where the girls figured out “how to play hockey again”.

The change was visible, and according to Schopman, Salima Tete made the difference against the Kiwis. She seemed to have covered every blade of grass on the field, opening up opportunities for her team.

''We have some injuries, so we have to be flexible. Salima is a very good player who can play in multiple positions. I told her to switch her positions and it became very difficult for opponent because they don't know where she will end up.”

India’s win vs New Zealand at the FIH Olympic Qualifiers

India came into their clash at the FIH Olympic Qualifiers on the back of losing their opening game, while New Zealand were riding high on confidence after trouncing Italy in their opening encounter.

However, fueled by the crowds and the determination to make it to Paris, the Indian team that took to the field on Sunday night looked vastly different from the one that lost against the US.

India started off the match at an intense pace, scoring all three of their goals within the very first quarter. The home team’s first came merely 40 seconds into the match, courtesy of Sangita Kumari.

Both sides then scored a penalty corner each, but India were quickly back in the lead when Beauty Dungdung scored a memorable goal in the 14th minute. This win at the FIH Olympic Qualifiers places India in a second-place tie with New Zealand in Pool B, with the United States still in the lead. India will next take on Italy on Tuesday (16 January).