"It should be a good game"-  Indian women's hockey coach Janneke Schopman on clash with Japan 

Indian women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman hailed the side's performance against Malaysia during their first 2022 Asia Cup clash on January 21. India crushed Malaysia in a 9-0 win on the opening day of the tournament in Muscat, Oman.

The defending champions are grouped in Pool A along with Japan, Malaysia and Singapore. The Indian women's hockey team will be up against Japan in their next Asia Cup 2022 clash. Coach Janneke Schopman spoke about the match against Malaysia and said:

"We were excited to finally play a game but were a bit restless at the start, trying to find our pace. But after five minutes I think we started to play our own game with a lot of movement and good pressure, which resulted in good attacking opportunities and goals."

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia



A sublime display from our - victory over ! 🏻



#IndiaKaGame #WAC2022

Coach Janneke Schopman speaks about India's next encounter against Japan

India will take on Asian Games defending champions Japan in their second Pool A match on January 23.

Both India and Japan have kickstarted their 2022 Asia Cup campaigns with a win each. India got the better of Malaysia with a 9-0 score while Japan pulled off a comfortable 6-0 win against Singapore on January 21.

Schopman stated that the second match against Japan will not be an easy one and is expecting it to be a good encounter. The Indian Women's hockey team will be put to the test by an experienced Japanese side as they attempt to finish on top and secure a World Cup spot.

Janneke Schopman said:

"It should be a good game. Japan have also brought an experienced team so we are looking forward to playing them. It will be interesting to see if we can execute our gameplay using our strengths."

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia



Here's how the table looks after our triumph against Malaysia! 🏻



#IndiaKaGame #WAC2022

Asia Cup 2022: Japan vs India

The Indian women's hockey team will be up against Japan in their second Asia Cup 2022 clash.

Japan vs India: January 23, Timing: 8:30 pm

Edited by Ritwik Kumar