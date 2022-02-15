Jugraj Singh: Making every opportunity count

India's new drag-flicker Jugraj Singh has had a good learning experience in FIH Hockey Pro League matches that concluded in Potchefstroom in South Africa on Sunday.

Jugraj Singh scored a hat-trick to keep the scorers busy during the four matches India played against France and South Africa.

Singh said while making his debut was emotional, scoring a hat-trick in his second match for the country was extra special. He exclaimed:

"Making my debut in an important event like the FIH Hockey Pro League was definitely an emotional moment for me and getting a hat-trick in only my second game for India (against South Africa) was very special. It's amazing how much support I have received from the entire team and I believe there is a lot for me to learn from each of their experiences."

The 26-year-old drag-flicker feels he is better equipped with the knowledge of what it takes at this level to play for India. Singh also believes he knows how to be mentally ready for back-to-back matches.

"We created a lot of match scenarios when we trained in SAI in Bengaluru, but to play against a real opponent is quite different and how we need to overcome the success or defeat in a game and quickly move on to the next one. This was one of the most important things I learned during this outing," he added.

Jugraj Singh: Overcoming adversities

From a humble background, Singh's father worked for daily wages as a coolie at the border in Attari. The youngest of five siblings, Jugraj Singh is the only one in the family to choose sports as a career.

Having shifted to a sports hostel at a young age of 11, he overcame various struggles in life. He went on to earn a job in the Indian Navy from where his career took shape, playing domestic matches.

Speaking on his struggles in his formative years, Jugraj Singh said:

"There has been a lot of struggle and hard work to get till here and I am prepared to work harder to make a place in the team. My father was a coolie at the border, and it was really tough for him to manage everything. I started playing hockey at the age of six."

He added:

"I used to play with my friends in the village, then I got to know about Baba Uttam Singh National Hockey Academy in Khadur Sahib, where everything was offered free of cost, from hockey to studies to food to everything. I felt this might help me improve my life. I thought if not sports, then at least a good qualification would help get a respectable job."

Indian Navy changed Jugraj Singh's fortunes

At the Khadur Sahib hostel, Jugraj Singh honed his skills under coach Balkar Singh. After some years, he got an internship at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Delhi and played in various tournaments for almost three years. In 2016, he got a job at the Indian Navy, which changed the course of his life.

"Hockey has changed my life since the day I took up that hockey stick. It has really uplifted my family's financial condition," he said.

The versatile player has plied his trade for the Services Sports Control Board on the domestic circuit.

He had multiple memorable displays during the Services Sports Control Board's gold medal-winning campaign at the Senior Men's National Championship 2020 (A division). Singh was awarded the best player of the tournament for his performance.

He earned his maiden call-up to this year's Indian national camp after playing in the Senior Men's Inter-Department National Championship 2021. It is an exclusive tournament for PSUs that was introduced by Hockey India only last year.

For now, it will no looking back for the versatile Jugraj Singh.

