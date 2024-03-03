Karthi Selvam, Mareeswaran Sakthivel to play in the 59th Chennai Hockey Association Super Division League

The 59th Chennai Hockey Association Super Division League will commence on March 1 and conclude on March 24. The SDAT Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore, Chennai will host the ongoing edition of the hockey league.

Karthi Selvam and Mareeswaran Sakthivel are among the big names that will compete in the 59th Chennai Hockey Association Super Division League. Tamil Nadu's top stars will also be in action in the state's top-tier hockey tournament.

Chennai Hockey Association president V. Baskaran was quoted as saying to the reporters on Wednesday:

“There will be no postponements this time as there aren’t any major tournaments clashing with the league. It will definitely be a better league than last time.”

Thirteen teams will compete in the Chennai Hockey Association Super Division League 2024 across two groups. Six teams will compete in Pool A, while seven teams will compete in Pool B of the competition.

ICF, SDAT, AG’s Office, Income Tax, FCI and Southern Railway will play their trade in Pool A. Meanwhile, Pool B will include IOB, Indian Bank, Tamil Nadu Police, GST & Central Excise, Greater Chennai City Police, SBI and Adyar United.

The top two teams from each group will compete in the semi-final of the tournament. Adyar United is promoted to the Super Division from the second division of the Chennai Hockey Association Leagues.

Tamil Nadu Postal were the other team that secured a promotion to the CHA Super Division League 2024 and were pitted in Pool A. However, they pulled out of the competition and will take no further part.

Chennai Hockey Association Super Division League: Pools

Pool A: ICF, SDAT, AG’s Office, Income Tax, FCI, Southern Railway, Tamil Nadu Postal (pulled out).

Pool B: IOB, Indian Bank, Tamil Nadu Police, GST & Central Excise, Greater Chennai City Police, SBI, Adyar United.