Khelo India U-21 Hockey League: Deepika, Mumtaz on fire as India juniors finish on top

The Indian junior women's hockey team is on a roll at the Khelo India U-21 Women's Hockey League. The Indian team won their fifth successive match and assured themselves of top spot in Group A after a commanding 8-1 triumph over Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Center.

The Indian junior women's hockey team has 15 points from five matches and they have scored a whopping 40 goals in the league, so far.

The Indian junior women's team rode on the brilliance of Deepika and Mumtaz Khan. The duo scored five goals between them to set the result in stone in favor of the Indian team.

Deepika took her tally to 13 goals in five matches while Mumtaz Khan scored 11. The Indian hockey team strikers top the goal scoring charts in the Khelo India Women's Hockey League.

Read: Khelo India U-21 Women's Hockey League: SAI coach praises evolution of grassroots level scouting

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Center's late consolation goal came through the hard-working Munmumi Das.

With a comfortable 5-0 win against Mumbai Schools Sports Association today, Sports Authority of India B completed its engagements. SAI B assured themselves of second place in the pool with 13 points from four wins and one draw.

Odisha Naval Tata HHPC’s second straight loss saw them fade away from the race for second spot. They will now have to at least secure a draw in their final match against Khalsa Hockey Academy to take the third place in the group.

Har Hockey Academy tops charts

In a crucial Group B match, when the Sports Authority of India A held Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy for a goalless draw, it all but paved the way for Har Hockey Academy to finish on top of the pool.

Madhya Pradesh needed to win the game against SAI B but a second successive draw reduced their chances of mounting a challenge for the top spot. Both Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and SAI A scrapped hard in their bid to win the match but did not find ways to break the deadlock.

Read: Khelo India U21 star Deepika outlines plans to represent Indian Hockey at Paris Olympics

The intensity of battle was high, but in the end, it turned out to be the first goal-less game in 34 matches in the 14-team league.

The Bhopal team could earn some bragging rights if they beat Har Hockey Academy in their last match on Tuesday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Hockey India to take part in 2022 Commonwealth Games

Edited by Parimal