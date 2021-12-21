Khelo India U-21 Women’s Hockey League: Indian junior team rout Mumbai Schools Association 12-0, finish on top

The Indian women's junior hockey team won all six matches in the first phase of the inaugural Khelo India U-21 Women’s Hockey League.

In their sixth and final match in Group A of the first phase, the Indian women's junior hockey team streamrollered past Mumbai Schools Sports Association 12-0.

Har Hockey Academy, who could have joined the Indian women's junior hockey team by winning all their matches from Group B, were held 1-1 by the gallant Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in a pulsating contest.

The two teams finished their engagements without tasting defeat but Har Hockey Academy assured themselves of top spot in the group by winning each of their previous five matches.

The barrage of goals for the Indian junior hockey team in their final match saw Deepika score another hat-trick. The three goals took Deepika's tally to 16 goals in the tournament. Deepika's team-mate Mumtaz Khan scored two goals to finish with 13 goals in six matches.

Har Hockey Academy comes from behind to take top spot

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy was the hungrier of the two sides, keen to take the second place ahead of Sports Authority of India A and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy.

The Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy's midfielders powered a series of attacks and it was only a matter of time before a goal came by.

Sadhna Sengar scored in the 20th minute, being at hand to deflect the ball in off a relayed pass by Neeraj Rana, who was put through by Yogita Bora, who intercepted a weak freehit.

Stung by the reverse, Har Hockey Academy fought hard to find an equalizer and restored parity when Jyoti scored four minutes after half-time.

She sprinted in from the top of the circle and lunged forward to score with a deflection off a fine center by Pooja from the right flank.

Har Hockey Academy forced a couple of penalty corners later but were unable to find the break through.

Madhya Pradesh consoled themselves with the assurance that second place was put beyond the challengers, SAI A and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy. The two teams were left to fight for third place, with SAI A holding the edge on goal difference.

The second phase of the Khelo India U-21 Women’s Hockey League will be played at the Sports Authority of India Center in Lucknow.

