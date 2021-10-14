Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy wins the inaugural edition of Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy outhussled Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre 3-1 in the shootout. With this, the MPHA won the inaugural Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 in Bhopal.

Goalkeeper Amaan Khan was the highlight of the match as he saved three goals in the shootout to help Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy sweep the title. By the end of the fourth quarter it was 3-3, but Team MP was extrusive on the big day.

Saddam Ahmad (10'), Subhan Abid (32') and Captain Ali Ahmad (36') came out on top to put team Madhya Pradesh in command. Meanwhile, team Odisha Naval Tata Hockey were not way behind. Captain Jasman Munda (21'), Ricky Tonjam (34') and Irengbam Rohit Singh (55') scored one goal each to equal the scoreline summit clash of the competition.

Apart from the winners Madhya Pradesh and first runner-up Odisha, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy did extremely well. Punjab defeated SGPC Hockey Academy 5-1 to attain a third place finish in the championship.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy coach Mohd Sameer Dad hails Hockey India

Winning team coach Mohd Sameer Dad appreciated Hockey India's efforts in organizing tournaments for Academies. He also praised them for inculcating a competitive environment among young players.

"Winning the inaugural edition of the tournament is a special feeling. I feel proud to have etched our academy's name in the history books. A lot of players were playing the first-ever tournament of their lives, and winning a title at the National level is a big achievement. This will motivate them to win more tournaments, and showcase their talents on the national platform.

'I believe it's a great move by Hockey India for introducing tournaments for Academies. It will create a competitive culture among young players, which will eventually help Indian Hockey to produce more talents," said MP Hockey Academy coach Mohd Sameer Dad.

