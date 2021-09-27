Madhya Pradesh is all set to host 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021

After witnessing the phenomenal performance of the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey teams in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the country has started endorsing the sport after several decades. Indian hockey has seen its revival and the entire nation, including Madya Pradesh, has shown tremendous interest in hockey.

Madhya Pradesh is all set to host the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men's Academy National Championship 2021. The action-packed domestic hockey calendar will kickstart on October 4.

This tournament will witness 24 teams and over 450 athletes and coaches taking part in the National Championship.

There will be six days of action-packed pool matches, which will be followed by the quarter-finals scheduled to be played on October 10. The semi-finals will be held on October 12, whereas the medal matches are scheduled for October 13.

Asian Hockey Federation @asia_hockey



Read more: One week to go: Madhya Pradesh all-set to host the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 in Bhopal! 🇮🇳 🏑Read more: bit.ly/3zFhbMh One week to go: Madhya Pradesh all-set to host the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 in Bhopal! 🇮🇳 🏑



Read more: bit.ly/3zFhbMh https://t.co/1cgnPBe5TY

Madhya Pradesh Government elated to host Hockey India Sub Junior Men's Academy National Championship 2021

The government of Madhya Pradesh is all set to host a successful hockey tournament. They have made all the necessary preparations to provide a safe environment for the athletes.

Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Hon'ble Minister, Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment is ecstatic to be the host of the tournament which will open the doors for several young hockey players.

Scindia, while addressing media at a Hockey India release, said:

"We are very happy that Hockey India has given us the opportunity to host the 1st Hockey IndiaSub Junior Men's Academy National Championship 2021 here in Bhopal. After the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey teams in the Tokyo Olympics, there has been tremendous interest in hockey here in Madhya Pradesh and we want to ensure all the participating teams have the best experience of competing here.

'Having such prestigious tournaments in Bhopal will certainly increase interest and inspire more youngsters to take up the sport," said Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

A COVID-19 task force will also be constituted by the organizing committee to ensure safe conduction of the tournament. They will also take care of the implementation protocols issued by the MHA and the respective state governments.

Also Read

"Apart from Hockey India SOPs, we will be adhering to guidelines by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India as well as the Government of Madhya Pradesh. We look forward to hosting a successful event," added Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

Also read: Indian Women football team's head coach Dennerby announces 23-member squad ahead of international friendly matches

Edited by Aditya Singh