Major Dhyan Chand: PM Modi pays homage to legendary hockey player National Sports Day 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in commemorating the 116th birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, India's hockey maestro, on the occasion of the 12th National Sports Day.

This day marks a celebration of the nation's sporting spirit and a tribute to the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand, known for his remarkable contributions to the sport.

"On National Sports Day, my greetings to all sportspersons. India is proud of their contributions to the nation. I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji as well on his birth anniversary. - PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

A true ambassador of Indian sports, Dhyan Chand clinched three Olympic gold medals, etching his name in history as one of the most celebrated Olympians. His remarkable feats came in the 1928, 1932, and 1936 editions of the Olympics.

With a remarkable tally of 570 goals in his 185 appearances for the Indian hockey team, Dhyan Chand's legacy remains a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes.

The iconic player's journey to stardom began with the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, where he played a pivotal role in securing India's maiden gold medal. His exceptional skills on the field led to international recognition, earning him the moniker "magician of hockey."

Continuing his legacy, the 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles witnessed a triumphant India secure its second consecutive gold. Dhyan Chand's synergy with his brother, Roop Singh, was instrumental in shaping these victories.

Bestowed with the responsibility of captaincy in 1934, Dhyan Chand Ji continued to exhibit his wizardry on the field. The pinnacle of his career arrived at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, where India triumphed in a remarkable final against Germany.

Major Dhyan Chand's illustrious career has left an everlasting impact, symbolizing the pinnacle of excellence in Indian sports. In 1956, he retired as a major from the Indian Army and was honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to the nation.

Assam Sports Department honor Major Dhyan Chand with a cycle rally and morning walk

The Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Department orchestrated a remarkable state-level cycle rally and an invigorating morning walk to mark the 12th National Sports Day. The occasion honored the 118th birth anniversary of the esteemed hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand.

Assam Sports Minister Nandita Carlosa, present at the cycle rally, stated, "In Guwahati, we are celebrating with the rest of India. We had this morning walk as well as cycling on the basis of Fit India."

Aiming to bolster local sports' prominence, the occasion shone a spotlight on the "Indigenous Sports Program," an initiative resonating with the Assam Sports Minister's vision. She elaborated that the event would span from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., encompassing a thematic exploration of "Indigenous Sports."