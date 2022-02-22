Manpreet Singh to lead 20-member Indian squad in FIH Pro League vs Spain

Manpreet Singh will lead the 20-member Indian men's hockey team for the upcoming FIH Pro League matches against Spain. The Pro League matches will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on February 26 and 27.

Drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh has been named as Manpreet Singh's deputy.

Promising young forward Sukhjeet Singh, from Punjab, has also been included in the squad. He was added to the Indian hockey core group after an impressive stint with Punjab National Bank at the Senior Men's Inter-Department National Championship in Bengaluru.

Read: Savita Punia to lead Indian team against Spain in Hockey Pro League

Abhishek, who did well against South Africa and France earlier this month, has also received a call-up to the team. Additionally, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Rajkumar Pal, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, and Dilpreet Singh have been named as stand-bys.

Manpreet Singh-led team a balanced one, says coach

After the highs of the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian hockey team weren't quick to get off the blocks, failing to defend their Asia Cup title.

However, India have won three of their four matches in the FIH Pro League against South Africa and France. They went down just once to the lower-ranked French side during the tournament.

Also read: Spanish men's hockey team arrive in Bhubaneswar ahead of their matches against India

Keen to make amends, the Indian team will be looking forward to making a grand start to their FIH Pro League matches at home. Graham Reid, the chief coach of the side, said the team looks like a balanced one. Reid told Hockey India:

"We have chosen a balanced group to play Spain this weekend and are looking forward to playing at home in Bhubaneswar. The team has another new debutant striker, Sukhjeet Singh, who impressed during the selection camp last month and has been working hard since selection in the Core Probable's Group."

He added that the FIH Pro League matches are very important in India's preparation for an action-packed year.

"Spain have a new coach and will be keen to impress after losing to England. These games are an important step in preparation for what is a very busy year."

Indian team for FIH Pro League matches against Spain

The following players have been selected in a 20-member squad for the upcoming FIH Pro League matches against Spain.

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh and Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Mandeep Mor, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh and Dipsan Tirkey.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, and Akashdeep Singh.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek.

Standbys: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Rajkumar Pal, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh and Dilpreet Singh.

Also read: FIH Hockey Pro League matches to be held behind closed doors

Edited by Anantaajith Ra