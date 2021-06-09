The key to performing well at Olympics is to take things step by step: India hockey captain Manpreet Singh

Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh is confident his side will perform exceedingly well at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Ranked fourth in the world, India are placed in Group A, alongside Australia (World No. 2), defending champions Argentina (World No. 7), New Zealand (World No. 8), Spain (World No. 9) and Japan (World No. 15).

Manpreet said the team has trained well at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) center in Bengaluru and is prepared to put its foot forward at the Olympics.

“We know what we, as a team, can expect from the Olympic Games," Manpreet said in an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu. "The secret to approaching a tournament of this magnitude is to stay focused and take things step by step. We know the kind of expectations we carry and are ready for the Games.”

Manpreet Singh banks on experience

The Indian team is not short of experienced hands. Players like Manpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh and PR Sreejesh were a part of the Indian set-up during their disastrous campaign in 2016 and the skipper said they have come a long way since.

“This is my third Olympics," Manpreet Singh said. "We have seniors who have played multiple Olympics and we share our experiences with all the juniors of the team. It is all about a never-give-up attitude and if we have that, that’s where we lose it."

Manpreet Singh said the team had learned plenty of lessons since their campaign in 2016.

“We have worked a lot on our fitness," he said. "We also knew where we went wrong in 2016 – leaking goals in the last minute, like how we did against Germany. We have plugged those gaps. We now know that both an aggressive attack and a strong defensive line can help us win matches. We are prepared to not let our guard down till the final whistle.”

Manpreet said the tour of Argentina was a good example of India's attacking brand of hockey.

“We have had a decent outing, especially against Argentina. It was stellar to come back on level terms after being 1-2 down to equalize in the last 25 seconds through a penalty corner,” he said.

Manpreet Singh said India could not afford to take any team lightly at the Olympics as every nation could pose a threat.

“We have learned not to underestimate anyone or any team. In 2016, we had a draw against Canada and we suffered a lot. All teams give their best in the Olympics and we know we have to be on top of our game always and give 100% in every game,” he said.

India open their Tokyo Olympics campaign against New Zealand on July 24.

