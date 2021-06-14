Manpreet Singh vows to dedicate Tokyo Olympics medals to COVID-19 frontline workers  

India men’s hockey captain Manpreet Singh has vowed to dedicate the Tokyo Olympics medals to all COVID-19 warriors and frontline workers in the country if they manage to finish on the podium in August. India begin their Tokyo Olympics campaign against New Zealand at the Oi Hockey Stadium on July 24.

COVID-19 has impacted everyone’s lives since it broke out last year. The deadly virus has crippled the whole world with millions of deaths since last year. However, for the sake of others, countless frontline workers have risked their lives to save humanity and stop the spread of the virus.

As a mark of respect, Manpreet Singh has promised to fight all battles and win a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics next month. The Indian men’s hockey team has been staying at the Sports Authority of India center in Bengaluru for the past year in bio-bubble preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

“As we work hard towards the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, we promise to fight all odds to win a medal for India. And if we do get a medal, we would like to dedicate it to the true heroes of our country – the doctors and frontline workers who have worked tirelessly to heal our country through these tough times and saved millions of lives. Thank you, Jai Hind,” stated Manpreet Singh in a Hockey India video.

India deprived of quality competition before Tokyo Olympics

With less than 40 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics, world No.4 India has played in just two international events this year. As many as eight FIH Pro League matches were canceled last month, depriving the Indian team of some serious preparation.

Manpreet Singh stated the players are leaving no stone unturned during training sessions and he is proud of the boys for the kind of dedication they have been showing so far. The squad for the Tokyo Olympics is yet to be announced.

“I am really proud to witness the kind of dedication each one of us has been showing during the trials. Representing India at the Olympics is a huge honour and a dream for every athlete. Everyone is pushing each other to give their best shot,” said Manpreet Singh.

