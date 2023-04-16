Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament: Who won the hockey tournament?

The 4th Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament 2023 saw a total of 12 teams competing for the prestigious trophy.

Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), CISF, Indian Air Force (AIF), Indian Army, Punjab Police, Indian Railway, Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), Indian Navy, Indian Oil, Royal Air Force (UK), Chandigarh XI, and RCF were the 12 teams competing in the 2023 edition of the Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament.

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari was pleased that the 4th Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament 2023 has lived up to its expectations.

"It is heartening to note that the playing standards and the skill levels of participant teams have grown by leaps and bounds over the years. This tournament has truly lived up to its expectations of uplifting the game of hockey to a highly competitive level comparable to international standards," the IAF chief said.

Who won the 4th Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament 2023?

Indian Railways squared off against Chandigarh XI in the summit clash of the 4th Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament 2023. Indian Railways won the close-fought encounter 5-4 and were crowned champions of the 4th edition of the tournament.

This victory helped the Indian Railways team lift their first-ever title in the Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament. The IAF chief spoke about the thriller between Indian Railways and Chandigarh XI.

“At the outset my compliments to both the teams for an enthralling match that was befitting of a final. Competitive spirit and standards set by you have been of the highest order. My heartiest congratulations to the winning team Indian Railways for an exemplary performance throughout the tournament,” he said.

He also encouraged the other teams who didn't have a great outing in this year's competition to come back stronger.

“For the teams that could not make it to the podium finish, I will like to tell you do not get disheartened. Take it as a challenge, putting your best for future and work on your performances, aim to come back stronger, better and sharper next year,” he added.

Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament: List of all winners

Here is a list of all the winners from the four editions of the Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament:

2018: Punjab Police Hockey Team

2019: Integrated Coach Factory (Chennai)

2022: Hockey Team of the Indian Army

2023: Indian Railways

