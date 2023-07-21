Mascot for Asian Champions Trophy unveiled by Hockey India

The mascot for the forthcoming Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, set to take place in Chennai, has been unveiled. The mascot's inspiration comes from the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers and it's named Bomman.

The mascot unveiling ceremony was attended by Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and took place on Thursday.

Bomman and Bellie, the couple featured in The Elephant Whisperers, has become known for their deep care for orphan elephants in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu.

The mascot Bomman represents the majestic Asian elephant which is known for its intelligence and grace. It is a worthy mascot for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy where India would be the favorites.

Notably, the mascot unveiling event was attended by several ministers of the Tamil Nadu government, officials, and Hockey India representatives. Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke on the occasion and expressed his happiness about the mascot.

“I am honoured to present Bomman, the mascot of the event. The mascot is inspired by the heart-warming story of indigenous couple Bomman and Bellie who have cared for orphaned elephants in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.”

Apart from him, Dilip Tirkey, president of Hockey India, also shared his thoughts at the event. He stated that the mascot was chosen with the public in mind.

The pretty portrayal of the Asian elephant is likely to hit a chord with all, additionally boosting the spirit of the tournament.

Hockey India announces ticket sales for Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Apart from unveiling the mascot, Hockey India also announced the ticket sales for the upcoming tournament, set to be hosted by Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. The Asian Champions Trophy will serve as a good preparation for the upcoming Asian Games in September.

It should be noted that this tournament marks the return of international hockey to Chennai after a gap of 16 years. The city last hosted the an international hockey match back in 2007 during the Asia Cup. With Bomman, the tournament is ready to seize the attention and roar.