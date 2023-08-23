MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup returns to Chennai after a long hiatus

One of India's most respected hockey contests, the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup, is set to make a jubilant comeback at Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on August 24, after a COVID-19-induced break that prevailed several years.

The Gold Cup, which stemmed as the Madras Challenge Cup in 1901, last witnessed the field in 2019. This year honors its 94th edition, reassuring boosted excitement with ten squads separated into two groups.

A substantial increase in prize money counts to the tournament's pizzazz. The victors will now stroll out with a stunning ₹7 lakhs, while the runners-up claim ₹5 lakhs, a substantial gain from the last edition.

Arun Murugappan, Executive Chairman of Tube Investments of India Ltd. and a contest sponsor, voiced satisfaction at restoring this historic occasion. He commended the recent Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, emphasizing the Tamil Nadu State government's responsibility to elevate field sports.

“We are happy to host this tournament, which has come back after a break of four years due to the pandemic. In addition, the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy in the city has also created a buzz around hockey," he said.

Officials request to add national stars in Gold Cup

Reflecting on the contest's exquisite past when legends like Ajitpal Singh, Zafar Iqbal, and Mohd. Shahid graced the field, Arun Murugappan proclaimed the obligation to recapture that fervor and enhance the tournament's grade each year.

Both Arun and MCC President B. Vijayakumar petitioned Hockey India to permit top national players to partake, bemoaning their dearth in recent years. They emphasized the Madras Cricket Club's commitment to developing hockey's reach, with teams now pursuing entrance into the tournament.

B.M. Bopanna, managing secretary of the Murugappa Group, voiced positiveness about the tournament's capability to entice enormous masses in Chennai, a city known for its sports-loving residents. He credited the contemporary Asian Champions Trophy for restoring the city's affection for hockey.

"I think Madras (Chennai) is a sports-loving fraternity. People come in large numbers to support their favourite team, irrespective of the type of sport. The Asian Champions Trophy saw a huge turnout, and the spin-off of that, I hope, is this tournament. Many top talents across the country will be taking part in the competition, and that will help in bringing in more people into the stadium,” Bopanna said.

The 2023 edition of the Gold Cup will catch Indian Oil Corporation uphold its title, with a league-cum-knockout format deciding the top two teams from each group progressing to the semifinals. Semi-finals are planned for September 2, and the grand finale will flare on September 3.

To inaugurate this significant event, a memorial exhibition match between the host MCC and the Mercara Downs Golf Club from Coorg will take place on August 23. This forms the rostrum for what vows to be an amazing edition of the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup, reigniting the essence of hockey in Chennai and beyond.