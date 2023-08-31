Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India defeat Malaysia by 7-5

Indian men's hockey team defeated Malaysia in their fourth match of the Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier at Salalah in Oman.

Malaysia dominated the proceedings at the start and breached the Indian defence multiple times, managing to score twice within the first seven minutes of the match.

Arif Ishak scored the first goal in the 6th minute for Malaysia and Abu Ismail followed it up with a brilliant field goal, making it 2-0.

India's Gurjot Singh reduced the lead by scoring a field goal in the 7th minute, but Din Muhamad scored for Malaysia to extend their lead once again. In the 11th and 12th Minutes of the match, India found the target to end the first half at 3-3.

Gurjot Singh and Raheel Muhammad scored early in the second half to help India take the lead for the first time in the match.

Kamaruddin Kamarulzaman then successfully converted a challenge goal for Malaysia in the 26th minute of the match. In the final four minutes, India scored twice, while Malaysia only scored once to end the match at 5-7 in favor of India.

Gurjot Singh scores a hat-trick against Malaysia in the Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Gurjot Singh was the star performer for India against Malaysia at Salalah in Oman. After losing to Pakistan in their previous encounter, this match was a must-win contest for the Indian team to stand a chance of finishing in the top two of the Elite Pool points table.

Gurjot Singh scored the first two goals for India and helped them come back from 0-2 to finish with 3-3 at the end of the first half.

His field goal in the 17th minute pushed India to the top for the first time in the match. When the match entered the final five minutes, India were leading at 5-4. Singh scored twice and ensured that India finished on a high.

After four matches, the Indian team has three wins and a loss and are sitting in the third spot in the points table. Malaysia stays in the second spot despite losing today's contest and Pakistan, the only unbeaten side in the Elite Pool, is at the top of the table.

India will be back in action today in the Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier against Japan in their final League match. This is also a must-win contest for the Indian team to grab the top two spots in the Elite Pool.

The teams that finishes in the top three spot will qualify for the Hockey 5s World Cup 2024. Oman men's and women's teams attained a direct qualification as they are the hosts for the tournament.