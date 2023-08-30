Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India defeat Oman by 12-2

India's men's hockey team defeated Oman by 12-2 in their second match of the Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier at Salalah in Oman. After winning by 15-1 against Bangladesh, India dominated the hosts, Oman, to win their 2nd game of the Qualifier.

India began to attack right from the word go. Mohammed Raheel, who scored a hat-trick against Bangladesh, began India's proceedings with a field goal in the 2nd minute.

Jugraj Singh scored his first goal of the Qualifier in the 3rd minute of the match. Raheel found the target once again to take India to 3-0. Rajbhar Pawan also scored twice in two minutes, making it 5-0.

Oman defended well in the latter part of the first half as India could not score more goals and ended the first half with 5-0. The team displayed their attacking prowess to score their first goal of the match.

Al Lawati Fahad scored a powerful field goal to make it 1-5. Al Fazari Rashad was the second Oman player to score a goal, getting through the Indian defense in the 18th minute of the match.

In the final ten minutes of the match, India scored six goals to end the match with 12-2. Maninder Singh, Rajbhar Pawan and Mohammed Raheel all scored a hat-trick for India, while Jugraj Singh scored twice.

India are in the 2nd spot of Elite Pool table in the Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

After two wins in a row, India are in the second spot with six points in the Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier. Pakistan are at the top of the table with a massive goal difference of 34. The team has scored a total of 41 and conceded only 7 goals.

India, on the other end, has scored 27 goals in their 2 matches with a goal difference of 24. Malaysia are also unbeaten in the tournament with a goal difference of 22.

India and Pakistan will face off in the Elite Pool match on Wednesday evening and the winner of this contest will grab the top spot of the Elite Pool of Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier.