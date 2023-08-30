Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India vs Pakistan preview, head-to-head, prediction, and live streaming details

The Indian men's team will face Pakistan in their third match of the Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier. The team will face Oman on Wednesday, August 30, afternoon and will take on Pakistan in the evening match the same day.

India are currently in the second spot of the Elite Pool Points Table after defeating Bangladesh by 15-1 in their tournament opener. Maninder Singh was the top goal-scorer for the team with four goals to his name.

Pakistan are currently at the top of the Elite Pool points table thanks to their massive 26-1 victory over Japan. Rana Abdul was the top scorer for the team with eight goals. Liaqat Arshad (five goals), Zikriya Hayat (three goals), Wahab Abdul and Murtaza Muhammad (two goals each), and Aslam Ahtisham (one goal) were the other goalscorers.

India v Pakistan: Match Details

Match: India v Pakistan, Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Date & Time: August 30, 2023, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Salalah, Oman

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-Head

India and Pakistan have met once earlier in Hockey 5s format in the 2022 Hero FIH Hockey 5s Lausanne competition. That match ended in a 2-2 draw. Liaqat Arshad and Rehman scored for Pakistan, while Mohammed Raheel and Gursahibjit scored for India.

In the regular 11-member format, India and Pakistan met recently in the Asian Champions Trophy at Chennai. The hosts emerged victorious by a 4-0 scoreline at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

Matches played: 1

India - 0

Pakistan- 0

Draw - 1

(since 2018)

India vs Pakistan: Starting 5

India

Maninder Singh, Raheel Mohammed, Mandeep Mor, Suraj Karkera, Rajbhar Pawan

Pakistan

Rana Abdul, Liaqat Arshad, Murtaza Muhammad, Aslam Ahtisham, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan

India vs Pakistan: Match Prediction

India are expected to defeat Pakistan in their third match and capture the top spot in the tournament. However, it won't be an easy task as Pakistan will produce a big challenge for the Indian team

India will depend on Maninder Singh and Mohammed Raheel to lead the attack. Pakistan's Rana Abdul, meanwhile, will hold the key for his team. Mohammed Raheel, the leading goal scorer in the 2022 FIH Hockey 5s Lausanne competition with 10 goals, is another player to watch out for.

Match Prediction: India are expected to defeat Pakistan in their third match of the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier.

India vs Pakistan: Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Asian Hockey Federation YouTube Channel