Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: Uttam Singh's hat-trick helps India outplay Kenya 9-4

India defeated Kenya 9-4 in the 5th-8th place match of the Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 on Tuesday (January 30) in Muscat, Oman.

Uttam Singh scored a field goal in the fifth minute to ensure India took a 1-0 against Kenya. Manjeet doubled India's lead, finding the back of the net in the sixth minute. Pawan Rajbhar (10') and Mandeep Mor (15') scored a goal each in the first half to help India take a strong lead in the game.

Moses Ademba scored a couple of goals each in the first half to keep Kenya's hopes alive in the game. He scored a goal in the 12th minute and found the net once again in the 14th minute.

India led 4-2 at half-time and went into the second half with a two-goal lead. Mohammed Raheel scored a goal in the 17th minute and put another one past the goalkeeper off a challenge goal in the 25th minute.

Uttam Singh (25' & 26') scored a couple of goals in the second half. Gurjot Singh also found the back of the net in the 28th minute to ensure India have nine goals to their name.

Ivan Ludiali scored a goal in the 24th minute for Kenya, while Moses Ademba completed his hat-trick with a strike in the 27th minute.

However, Uttam Singh's hat-trick and Mohammed Raheel's brace over-shadowed Ademba Moses's hat-trick. They guided India to a 9-4 victory against Kenya in the Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024.

Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: Netherlands, Malaysia win semi-final matches

The Netherlands defeated Oman 5-3 in the first semi-final match of the Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024. Meanwhile, Malaysia brushed past Poland 4-3 in the second semi-final encounter of the competition.

Malaysia and the Netherlands will face each other in the summit clash of the Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, January 31. The match will take place in Muscat, Oman, at 9:50 pm IST.