Men’s FIH Pro League Points Table: Updated standings after Netherlands vs Spain

On Day 10 of the Men’s FIH Pro League 2023-24, we witnessed a few thrilling and interesting results. Let’s take a look at how all teams are placed in the standings after the conclusion of the 10th day of the campaign.

World No. 1 side Netherlands continue to stay on top of the standings with four wins, two draws and one loss in seven encounters, racking up 15 points overall. On the other hand, Australia are in the second position in the tally with two consecutive wins, bagging six points.

Argentina are currently ranked third with one win, two draws, and one loss in four clashes so far, claiming six points.

Meanwhile, Team India have gathered five points to occupy the fourth position in the standings with one win and a draw. The Men in Blue started their campaign with a stunning 4-1 win over Spain. Later, they survived against the Netherlands in penalties by (2(4)-2(2)).

Moving forward, Great Britain are at the fifth spot with one win, one draw, and two losses in four contests, with four points. Belgium and Germany are yet to play a game in this competition and are respectively ranked sixth and seventh.

Spain are holding the eighth spot in the standings after failing to make an impact in three of their contests so far. They have suffered defeats in all three games thus far and are languishing at the eighth rank.

Ireland are holding the wooden spoon with two consecutive defeats. They are in the ninth and last position in the tally and would be aiming to get back to winning ways before it gets too late.

Men's FIH Pro League: Fixtures (Thursday - February 15, 2024)

Three matches will take place on Thursday (February 15) in the Bhubaneswar leg of the Men’s FIH Pro League 2023/24. Argentina will lock horns with Belgium while Spain will take on Ireland and in the final game of the day, India will cross swords with Australia.

Thursday, February 15 schedule

Argentina vs Belgium, 3:30 pm IST

Spain vs Ireland, 5:30 pm IST

India vs Australia, 7:30 pm IST